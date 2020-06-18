Class of 2021 OL Michael Gonzalez commits to Louisville

Once again offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford has helped to land yet another big man to the already stacked 2021 recruiting cycle, as three-star Class of 2021 offensive guard Michael Gonzalez has committed to Louisville.

It was an All-ACC affair for the Sun Valley (NC) product, with Ledford and Co. fighting off NC State, Virginia Tech Duke and Wake Forest to land his commitment.

He is the fourth commitment for the Cardinals over a two-day span. Three-star cornerback Kani Walker & three-star safety Derrick Edwards both committed to Louisville on Wednesday, with three-star safety TJ Quinn committing earlier today.

A six-foot-four & 280-pound prospect out of Monroe, Gonzalez is the No. 37 player in the state of North Carolina, the No. 35 offensive guard in the Class of 2021 and the No. 648 overall prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

No matter where he lines up on the line of scrimmage, Gonzalez is adept at imposing his will to create lanes for his running back. He possesses a solid combination of agility and strength, allowing him to shift from side to side while still being a proverbial brick wall at the tackle position. The agility also translates well at the guard position, pulling alongside the line of scrimmage to force open running lanes at the A-gaps. Handwork could use some improvement to keep defenders on blocks, but that is easily coachable.

Michael Gonzalez's Junior Year Highlights:

Gonzalez is the sixteenth prospect to give a verbal commitment to Louisville in the 2021 cycle, and the third offensive lineman. He joins:

