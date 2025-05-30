Baton Rouge Regional Weather Delay: What Time Will LSU Baseball Play Little Rock?
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will open NCAA Tournament play on Friday against the Little Rock Trojans in the Baton Rouge Regional at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
After earning a coveted Top-8 seed, Johnson and Co. will have the opportunity to host both a Regional and Super Regional in the Bayou State.
First up: The Baton Rouge Regional.
LSU will host the Dallas Baptist Patriots, Rhode Island Rams and Little Rock Trojans this weekend in Alex Box Stadium to begin tournament play.
The Tigers open their postseason run against Little Rock with the Game 1 start time now set to be delayed due to inclement weather in the Baton Rouge area.
It's an indefinite weather delay with lighting in the area and potential inclement weather in the forecast.
DATE/TIME
• Friday's 2 p.m. start time will be delayed due to inclement weather in the Baton Rouge area.
STADIUM
• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 6 NCAA Tournament National Seed, No. 1 Seed in Baton Rouge Regional
• Little Rock – No. 243 NCAA RPI; No. 4 Seed in Baton Rouge Regional
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TV/ONLINE
• Friday’s game will be televised on SEC Network and streamed on SEC Network +.
The Baton Rouge Regional Full Schedule:
Friday, May 30
Game 1: (1) LSU vs (4) Little Rock at 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network)
Game 2: (2) Dallas Baptist vs (3) Rhode Island at 6:30 p.m. CT (ESPN +)
Saturday, May 31
Game 3: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 at 1 p.m. CT
Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 at 5 p.m. CT
Sunday, June 1
Game 5: Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game at 2 p.m. CT
Game 6: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game at 8 p.m. CT
Monday, June 2
Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 4 – TBD *if necessary
