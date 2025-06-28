LSU Baseball Reaches Out to Highly-Touted Virginia Cavaliers Transfer Second Baseman

TRANSFER: @UVABaseball 2B Henry Godbout has entered the Transfer Portal. Godbout finished the 2025 campaign with a .309 average, 8 HRs and 37 RBIs + 10 doubles, 26 walks and 19 strikeouts.



Profile: https://t.co/uOMfXNU8cA



Portal: https://t.co/ptcTrU3XL6 pic.twitter.com/kOEPyiAb7p