LSU WBB: Kim Mulkey, LSU Hosting No. 5 Player in America
Kim Mulkey and the LSU women's basketball staff will host the No. 5 prospect in America, Divine Bourrage, for an official visit to Baton Rouge this weekend, sources tell LSU Tigers On SI.
The five-star guard will make her way to campus on Thursday to begin her trip with Mulkey and Co. rolling out the red carpet for one of the top recruits on the 2025 Big Board.
Bourrage, one of the top guards in the country, has LSU firmly in the mix alongside Baylor, South Carolina, Arizona, Virginia Tech and Illinois.
LSU is on a tear on the recruiting trail this summer after making up ground in the recruitment of Aaliyah Chavez, the No. 1 player in the 2025 class.
Now, with Chavez in the mix, the Tigers are keeping tabs on another top-five prospect in Bourrage.
The 5-foot-10 guard is quick with the ball in her hand with a quick released jump shot that's continuing to show signs of growth.
Bourrage was officially slated to visit LSU in October before moving her date up to September 6th-8th.
She will arrive in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Sept. 5 before her official visit festivities begin on Friday morning.
With a Top 6 of LSU, South Carolina, Baylor, Illinois, Virginia Tech and Arizona, Bourrage plans to visit all six schools before making a commitment decision later this fall, a source confirms.
Now, she'll get to Baton Rouge where LSU football will hold their home opener against Nicholls State in Tiger Stadium.
LSU has their sights set on another impactful recruiting class with Bourrage and Chavez a pair of targets to keep tabs on.
What's the latest on Chavez, the No. 1 player in America, as her recruitment picks up?
The Buzz:
Mulkey and the LSU women's basketball program continue turning up the heat for the No. 1 prospect in the 2025 cycle, Aaliyah Chavez.
The top-ranked overall prospect in the current recruiting cycle is fresh off of winning Nike Nationals after leading her Cy Fair squad in the championship game.
Then, less than 24 hours later, Chavez released her final six schools with LSU making the cut alongside Texas, Texas Tech, UCLA, South Carolina and Oklahoma.
It's been a busy offseason for Chavez. A three-month stretch where the electrifying bucket-getter further solidified her status as the No. 1 player in America, she's honing in an official visit schedule that will have the Tigers in on the action.
After speaking with a source familiar with Chavez's recruitment, LSU is firmly in the mix with the Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders also ramping up their push.
She'll look to put pen to paper with a program during the Early Signing Period in December with Mulkey and Co. certainly beginning to take strides in the right direction.
Chavez unofficially visited LSU this summer where she had the chance to sit down with Mulkey, meet with several LSU players and breakdown the game plan moving forward.
It was another face-to-face meeting for Chavez and Mulkey. We've seen the LSU staff check in on Chavez on multiple occasions from AAU tournaments to her high school playoff matchups earlier this year.
Now, with an unofficial visit in the rearview mirror where Chavez had the chance to check out Baton Rouge, LSU is making noise in her recruitment.
“They’ve recruited me very well,” Chavez told On3’s Talia Goodman. “I think I talk to at least an assistant coach every day. They definitely talk to my parents a lot. They’re also a winning program, and I would love to win… [The visit] was fun. It was definitely different than the other visits. They had all the girls there when I was there, so they were in my photoshoots. It was definitely a different vibe. I like their energy as well – at the photoshoot, it was so high. There was no low energy at all.”
With Mulkey in attendance over the summer in Chicago, Chavez pieced together one of her top performances of the summer in a quarterfinal matchup versus Boo Williams after racking up 34 points in the win.
Then, in her second game of the day, Chavez carried her momentum into a showdown against Team Takeover where she tallied 25 points to lead Cy Fair to the Nike Nationals Championship.
Chavez is clearly the top target in the 2025 class with Mulkey and assistants Gary Redus, Kaylin Rice and Daphne Mitchell traveling to see the electrifying scorer in-person on several occasions this calendar year.
The Monterey High School point guard averaged a dominant 37.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.5 steals per game on her way to claiming Gatorade Player of the Year in Texas during her junior campaign.
Mulkey and Co. will now look to get Chavez in for an official visit this fall prior to the Early Signing Period in December as the push for the No. 1 prospect in America continues.
