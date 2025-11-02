AP Poll Top-25 Chaos After Notre Dame, Michigan Win During LSU Football Open Date
The LSU Tigers remained idle in Week 10 with the program navigating an open date in Baton Rouge ahead of next Saturday's matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Following a chaotic week for the LSU Football program, the Tigers will have interim head coach Frank Wilson at the helm of the program following the firing of Brian Kelly last Sunday.
“It’s a tremendous, humbling moment for myself," Wilson said of becoming LSU's interim coach on Tuesday. "... I recognize this moment is so much bigger than me. I just happen to be the caretaker at this moment for this wonderful institution that we so love.
"It’s our flagship state university and we have tremendous pride in it. I will do my very best and die trying to represent us as a university, as a state, as a community, to the best of my ability, with dignity, honor, and pride, the way LSU has always been and will always be."
Despite the LSU Tigers riding an open date in Week 10, it didn't stop the college football landscape from having chaos on the schedule.
From the Texas Longhorns downing Vanderbilt to the Oklahoma Sooners taking down Tennessee, it was a strenuous week in college football with the AP Top-25 Poll set to see shakeup.
Now, the Week 11 AP Poll projections have been revealed ahead of Sunday's announcement.
The AP Poll Top-25 Projections
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Oregon Ducks
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- BYU Cougars
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Virginia Cavaliers
- Louisville Cardinals
- Cincinnati Bearcats
- Texas Longhorns
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Vanderbilt Commodores
- Missouri Tigers
- Michigan Wolverines
- USC Trojans
- Utah Utes
- Memphis Tigers
- Tulane Green Wave
- Washington Huskies
The LSU Tigers (5-3, 2-3 SEC) will return to action on Saturday night for an SEC matchup against Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide as the program looks to silence the coaching search buzz.
"We're going to hire the best football coach there is," LSU interim athletic director Verge Ausberry said on Friday. "That's our job. We are not going to let this program fail. LSU has to be in the playoffs every year in football. There's 12 teams that make it.
"It's going to expand here. We have to be one of those teams at LSU. No substitute."
More LSU News:
Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing
Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett
ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.