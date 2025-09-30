College Football Legend Calls Out Garrett Nussmeier, Arch Manning Preseason Hype
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers (4-1, 1-1 SEC) remain in headlines following a Week 5 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
In a matchup where the Bayou Bengals' offense once again struggled, the storylines following the Top-15 Southeastern Conference clash continue swirling with LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier at the forefront of the conversation.
Across the first five games of the season, Nussmeier has thrown for 1,159 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions.
The redshirt-senior quarterback is leading an LSU offense that is averaging just 27.0 points per game - the third worst in the SEC.
On Saturday at Ole Miss, it was another challenging day at the offense where he was held to just 197 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception in the 24-19 loss in Oxford.
“Disappointed in the loss, certainly,” LSU head coach Brian Kelly said on Saturday. “There is a game within the game. You start with the first half, where our inability to sustain anything on the offensive side of the ball put our defense on the field for 50 plays.
“At the end of the day, when you put it all together for four quarters, we didn’t play complementary football, which you have to do in this league. You have to be able to complement your offense and defense. When our offense started to move the ball, our defense couldn’t get the stop.”
Now, legendary college football coach Steve Spurrier is calling out Nussmeier along with Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning.
“Remember in the preseason when they said Arch Manning and Garrett Nussmeier are No. 1 and No. 2?” Spurrier said on ‘Another Dooley Noted Podcast‘. “They’re out of the Heisman talk now.”
The LSU Tigers continue stealing headlines with the abysmal offense at the front of the conversation with the program near the bottom of multiple categories.
No. 13 LSU is averaging 27.0 points per game across five weeks with that number being inflated due to a 56 point showing against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions.
Aside from the 56 points against Southeastern Louisiana, LSU has scored 17 points [Clemson], 23 points [Louisiana Tech], 20 points [Florida] and 19 points [Ole Miss] through five games.
LSU's 27.0 points per game places the Tigers at No. 80 in college football when it comes to points per contest.
Kelly and Co. will utilize an open date in Week 6 to reset prior to taking on the South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 7 at Tiger Stadium.
