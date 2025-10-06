ESPN FPI Predicts Outcome of LSU Football's Remaining Schedule Ahead of Week 7
No. 11 LSU (4-1, 1-1 SEC) returns to action this week against the South Carolina Gamecocks with the program looking get back in the win column.
Brian Kelly and Co. opened the 2025 season with four consecutive victories prior to a Week 5 loss against the Ole Miss Rebels with all focus on making statement in Week 7.
The Bayou Bengals navigated an open date last week with an opportunity to hit the reset button after a challenging start to the season on offense in Baton Rouge.
For LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, the fifth-year senior remains at the forefront of the conversation as a player that must step up to help alleviate the pressure on the offense.
“I mean, look. Garrett Nussmeier has got to play better. Every player on offense has got to play better. And then we have to be more consistent on defense," Kelly said following the Week 5 loss to Ole Miss.
"There’s not one guy that you will point out and go, ‘Well, that was the reason why we lost’. There’s many, many players that have to play their best when their best is needed.
“We weren’t very good on third down, right. We’ve been a really good third down team. We have to be better on third down, and that’s not just Garrett, you know. We’ve got to get open. Our coaches got to get our guys in a position where they can make some plays.
"And, look, you saw it. We struggled with completing the deep ball, where they did very very well completing the deep ball.”
There is a sole focus on Week 7 with an opportunity for Nussmeier and Co. to get on track with the backend of the 2025 season arriving for the Tigers.
Following Week 6, we turned to the ESPN Football Power Index to get a prediction on how LSU's 2025 season could end.
The LSU Tigers ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances:
*Note: The percentages reflect LSU's chances to earn a win.*
South Carolina (Oct. 11) - 73.0 percent chance to win
at Vanderbilt (Oct. 18) - 39.0 percent chance to win
Texas A&M (Oct. 25) - 53.2 percent chance to win
at Alabama (Nov. 8) - 22.9 percent chance to win
Arkansas (Nov. 15) - 76.0 percent chance to win
Western Kentucky (Nov. 22) - 96.2 percent chance to win
at Oklahoma (Nov. 29) - 41.8 percent chance to win
According to the ESPN FPI, LSU has a less than 50 percent chance against the Vanderbilt Commodores, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Oklahoma Sooners.
No. 11 LSU will return to action in Baton Rouge on Saturday night against the South Carolina Gamecocks with an opportunity to get back in the win column. Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m. CT.
