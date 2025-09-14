Instant Takeaways: LSU Football Earns Critical 20-10 Week 3 Win Over Florida Gators
No. 3 LSU opened Southeastern Conference play with a 20-10 win over the Florida Gators on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium to move to 3-0 on the season.
Behind a dominant defensive performance in Baton Rouge, the LSU Tigers forced five interceptions to start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2019.
Brian Kelly and Co. handled business in Death Valley with the Tigers shaking off a slow start against the Gators to earn an SEC win in Week 3.
What led the Tigers to a win on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium?
The Instant Takeaways: Week 3 Edition
No. 1: Defensive Dominance Lifts the Tigers
LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker dialed up another masterclass game plan on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium with the program getting it done in Baton Rouge.
Despite Florida tallying over 300 yards of total offense, LSU's defense bent, but didn't break while logging five takeaways on the night.
LSU safety Dashawn Spears reeled in a pair of interceptions, with one being returned for a 58-yard touchdown, while Tamarcus Cooley, DJ Pickett and AJ Haulcy each hauled in one of their own.
The Tigers faced adversity in this one.
LSU linebacker and team captain Whit Weeks was ejected on the first drive of the game after being called for targeting with the Tigers falling back on sophomore Davhon Keys to do the heavy lifting.
Keys logged 14 total tackles on the night with a tackle for loss and 0.5 sacks while filling in for an integral piece of the defense in Weeks.
LSU's defense has been in the "elite" conversation across the last two weeks with Saturday night once again backing the claim.
No. 2: Inefficient Offense Turns Heads
LSU's defense once again paved the way for the Tigers to earn a critical win this season, but the talk of the town will be the Bayou Bengals' inability to click on offense.
Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier went 15-for-27 through the air with 220 passing yards and a touchdown, but the lack of rushing attack continues to be a thorn in LSU's side.
On Saturday night in Death Valley, the Tigers ran the ball 25 times for 96 total yards on the ground. It was an average of 3.8 yards per carry for LSU with a lack of push in the trenches.
The longest rushing attempt through three quarters came from Caden Durham on the program's first play where he took it six yards up the middle in a drive that stalled in a three-and-out.
In the fourth frame, Durham broke open a 51 yard run to give the Tigers a boost down the stretch.
Through the air, wide receiver Zavion Thomas and Aaron Anderson paved the way as reliable pieces for the Tigers.
Thomas hauled in four receptions for 35 yards and a touchdown while Anderson caught four passes for 75 total yards.
No. 3: Bend, Don't Break in Baton Rouge
LSU faced adversity on Saturday night with linebacker Whit Weeks being tossed on the first drive of the game, but it didn't stop the Tigers from lifting each other up down the stretch.
It was a sluggish night offensively from Nussmeier and Co., but the Tigers battled back to log over 300 yards of total offense paired with a strong defensive effort in Baton Rouge.
Behind a gem of a defensive performance with five total takeaways and a strong second half showing, the LSU Tigers are 3-0 to start the season for the first time since 2019.
LSU will host the Southeastern Louisiana Lions in Week 4 with the in-state foe heading to Baton Rouge for LSU's third consecutive home game. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Pushing to Flip Top-10 Quarterback in America Committed to SEC Rival
No. 1 Quarterback in America Set to Visit LSU Football, Alabama, Georgia and Florida
The Early Betting Lines: LSU Football vs. Florida Gators in Massive Week 3 Matchup
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.