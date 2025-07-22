LSU Football Legend, New Orleans Saints Safety Tyrann Mathieu Reveals NFL Retirement
Former LSU Tigers defensive back Tyrann Mathieu has announced his retirement from the NFL, he revealed via social media on Tuesday.
Mathieu, an icon in Louisiana, will step away from the game after an illustrious 12-year career at the professional ranks.
The New Orleans (La.) native prepped at St. Augustine High School prior to his standout career with the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge.
Mathieu was originally selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round (69th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Louisiana State University.
In his 12-year NFL career, he spent time with the Cardinals (2013-17), Houston Texans (2018), Kansas City Chiefs (2019-21) and New Orleans Saints (2022-24).
Mathieu played in 180 regular season games with 171 starts and recorded 834 tackles (681 solo), 111 sacks, 36 interceptions returned for 530 yards, four brought back for touchdowns, 106 pass breakups, seven forced fumbles and eight fumble recoveries, according to the New Orleans Saints.
"His 36 picks were second in the NFL among active players upon his retirement. In 11 postseason contests with ten starts, he posted 49 tackles (40 solo), a 17-yard interception return and four pass breakups. Mathieu was selected to three Pro Bowls, three AP All-Pro teams and the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2010's All-Decade Team."
Now, Mathieu has elected to "hang up the cleats" after a standout career, and a legend in the Bayou State.
He took to social media to reveal his retirement:
"As I hang up my cleats, I’m filled with gratitude as I close this chapter of my life and officially retire from the game that’s shaped me in every way.
"From my first snap in college to my final play in the NFL, this journey has been nothing short of a blessing. Football gave me purpose, discipline, and memories that will stay with me forever. But more than anything, it gave me a community.
"To every coach who believed in me, every teammate who battled beside me, and every fan who showed up, cheered, and rode with me through the highs and lows, thank you. You gave me strength when I needed it most, and your love carried me farther than I ever imagined.
"I hope I made you proud out there. This isn’t goodbye — it’s just the next chapter."
Mathieu has spoken out about becoming a coach following his playing career with the Louisiana icon now set to begin the next phase of his illustrious career.
