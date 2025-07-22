LSU Football Legend, New Orleans Saints Safety Tyrann Mathieu Reveals NFL Retirement

BREAKING: Tyrann Mathieu has announced his retirement from the #NFL after 12 seasons.



His career stats:



• 180 games

• 838 tackles

• 100 passes defended

• 45 TFL, 11.0 sacks

• 36 INTs, 4 TDs

• 7 FF, 8 FR

• 3x pro bowler

• 4x all-pro

• SB LIV champ pic.twitter.com/8F7Il7R74a