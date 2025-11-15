LSU Football Quarterback Steps Away From Program For 'Personal Reasons'
LSU Tigers quarterback Colin Hurley has stepped away from the program for "personal reasons," according to multiple reports.
Hurley, a redshirt-freshman for the Bayou Bengals, did not travel with the program last weekend for the matchup against No. 4 Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
The member of the 2024 Recruiting Class signed with the LSU program as a three-star recruit and has not received meaningful snaps for the Tigers to this point.
Now, he's away from the program with two regular season games to go with the scholarship quarterbacks on LSU's roster down to redshirt-senior Garrett Nussmeier and sophomore Michael Van Buren.
Nussmeier is out with an abdominal injury where Van Buren is the starting signal-caller on Saturday against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The backup is walk-on Emile Picarella.
Nussmeier aggravated the abdominal injury during LSU's practice on Thursday where he then landed on the SEC Availability Report as "probable" for this weekend against Arkansas.
“A little nagging injury reoccurred itself with Garrett Nussmeier today,” LSU interim head coach Wilson said on Thursday. “And so, I think he’s probable.
"A little bit concerning, something that we need to monitor and continue to watch with him as we head into the game.”
Then, fast forward to Friday night's SEC Availability Report, and Nussmeier has been downgraded to questionable where he then missed Week 12 against Arkansas.
The injury comes at a time where Nussmeier is looking to regain the trust of the coaching staff after he was benched in Week 11 at Alabama.
Wilson and the LSU staff replaced Nussmeier with Van Buren at the 6:26 mark in the third quarter where the sophomore signal-caller closed out the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium last Saturday.
“At the end of the day we’re going to do what it takes to win the game,” Wilson said last week. “But Garrett Nussmeier is our starting quarterback.
"Michael Van Buren does have a skill set that can add value and help this football team win. And our intentions are to position ourselves to be able to do those things to give us every opportunity to win the football game.”
Now, LSU is down to two scholarship quarterbacks and a walk-on with Hurley away from the team.
