LSU Football Transfer Defensive Lineman, Alabama Native Has Brian Kelly's Attention
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue navigating Fall Camp in Baton Rouge with the program working through the final phase of the offseason.
After attacking the NCAA Transfer Portal during both the winter and spring windows, the Tigers have showcased a new-look roster on the practice fields.
LSU signed double-digit players via the free agent market with a critical defensive addition now shining across the first six practices of Fall Camp.
South Florida transfer Bernard Gooden was one of two players the LSU Tigers pursued in the spring window of the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Gooden, along with Houston safety A.J. Haulcy, signed with the program following Spring Camp.
Fast forward to Fall Camp and Gooden has emerged as a player Kelly and the LSU staff contnue raving about after six full days.
"He's really flashed. He's doing a lot of good things. He brings a high motor, right? He's a guy that brings energy to the group, intensity to the group. I bring up that word again that was mentioned. I think that's bringing up everybody in terms of the competition level," Kelly said on Monday.
"His abilities fit the defensive structure that Blake likes to run, more aggressive, move in the front. And he just has a great sense in terms of getting off blocks. And sometimes that's a hard trait to teach. You just can or you can't. And he's very difficult to block."
The 6-foot-1, 268-pounder plays low to the ground and utilizes leverage well against opponents in the trenches.
On Tuesday, Gooden flashed once again with another tackle for loss during 11-on-11 work while wreaking havoc in the backfield.
The All-AAC Honorable Mention selection a season ago logged 35 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks during the 2024 season with South Florida.
Now, he's quickly emerging as a player to keep tabs on for the LSU Tigers heading into the 2025 season.
The Bayou Bengals have utilized a rotation consisting of Gooden, Dominick McKinley, Ahmad Breaux, Shone Washington, Sydir Mitchell and Jacobian Guillory during Fall Camp to this point.
LSU returns to the practice fields on Wednesday morning for Day 7 of Fall Camp as the intensity ramps up in Baton Rouge.
