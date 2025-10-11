National Analyst Logs Prediction for LSU Football vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
No. 11 LSU (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will take the field in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night for an SEC showdown against Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks.
After navigating an open date in Week 6, Brian Kelly and Co. return to action with the Bayou Bengals looking to make a statement in Baton Rouge.
“I think I’ve made it pretty clear we have to be more consistent offensively,” Kelly said. “We have to be more productive. It’s been on again, off again. It needs to be much more consistent in its performance.
"That’s where our offense needs to be. Is it going to be on Saturday? I hope so. But I know the process and the work we’re doing. Nothing’s up for discussion. We’re looking at every facet of our offense to be more consistent and have a more balanced approach.”
Now, with kickoff just hours away, ESPN analyst Greg McElroy has provided his pick with all eyes on the SEC showdown in Tiger Stadium.
The Game Information: Week 7 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
Kickoff Time: 6:55 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 4-1 (1-1 SEC)
South Carolina Gamecocks: 3-2 (1-2 SEC)
Greg McElroy's Pick: Tigers Get It Done
“It’s nighttime in Death Valley. What more could you want?” McElroy said. “It’s been a tough schedule up to this point for South Carolina, kind of searching for that marquee win this year. Both teams are coming off a bye, which was big to kind of rest, to heal and kind of get back on track.”
“LaNorris Sellers? Super physically imposing, dual-threat quarterback. He’s been a real playmaker at times. Really good on the ground, rocket for an arm, elite athleticism – one of the most talented guys in all of college football,” McElroy added.
“And, on the other side is Garrett Nussmeier, who has, I don’t think, played up to his potential this year…This year, it’s been a little bit up and down. He does have great ball placement, a quick release. Can improvise, can make plays off platform. But, he has been a little bit banged up.”
“Can South Carolina’s O-line hold up against LSU’s front?” McElroy said first. “This is the most critical mismatch right now, because the offensive line for South Carolina has really struggled. Their quarterback is getting hit a lot.
"Their quarterback has gotten sacked a lot. Now, they face a reloaded and deep LSU front that has a ton of high-level performers. If South Carolina cannot protect LaNorris Sellers, the offense will have a very difficult time sustaining drives.
“Can LSU’s offensive line take the necessary step? They have not been great this year. As a result, they’ve struggled to create the desired balance. And South Carolina has a really disruptive front, led by Dylan Stewart.”
“I’m taking LSU. I would, however, take the points in this game,” McElroy said. “I think South Carolina will play well on defense, and I do think they can move the ball with some of their quarterback run.”
