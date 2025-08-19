The LSU Football No. 18 Jersey: Who Will Wear the Prestigious Jersey Number in 2025?
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are winding down preseason practice in Baton Rouge with the program set to work through Day 17 of Fall Camp on Tuesday.
The Bayou Bengals entered Week 4 of camp on Monday with install for the Clemson Tigers matchup beginning to ramp up for the program.
With the offseason winding down, Kelly and the LSU staff are set to reveal which member of the program will wear the coveted No. 18 jersey.
“The No. 18 is the player who brings all those traits of someone who leads in an extraordinary manner,” Kelly said in 2023. “The attention to detail, great focus, represents the program in a positive way in the classroom, in the community and on the field."
Which member of LSU's 2025 roster could wear the prized No. 18 jersey this upcoming season?
Three Names to Know: No. 18 Options in 2025
No. 1: Garrett Nussmeier - Quarterback
Redshirt-senior quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is coming off of a productive first season as the starting signal-caller for the Bayou Bengals after patiently waiting his turn to earn QB1 reps.
The second-year starter joined Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow as the only players in program history to eclipse the 4,000-yard passing mark last year when he accounted for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns in his first year as a starter.
Now in his fifth season at LSU, Nussmeier enters his senior season ranked No. 9 in program history for career passing yards (5,772) and tied for No. 5 in passing touchdowns (40).
The Louisiana native has become a leader in the locker room, focal point on offense and the definition of a Tiger. Could he be next in line to wear No. 18?
No. 2: Whit Weeks - Linebacker
LSU linebacker Whit Weeks, who is now in his third season as a starting linebacker for the Tigers, ranked No. 2 in the SEC in total tackles in 2024 with 125 to his credit.
Weeks, a first-team All-SEC selection last year and a preseason All-America heading into 2025, also earned SEC Player of the Week honors after tallying 17 tackles and a sack in the 37-17 win over Oklahoma.
The Georgia native is the heartbeat of the LSU defense where he's become a vocal leader in the locker room, "quarterback" of the defense and emerged as a true cornerstone to the program.
Weeks will certainly be in consideration for the No. 18 jersey.
No. 3: Bauer Sharp - Tight End
LSU tight end Bauer Sharp made the move to Baton Rouge this offseason after a stint with the Oklahoma Sooners in 2024.
Now, after leading Oklahoma in receptions [42] and receiving yards [324] in 2024, Sharp is carrying his momentum in the purple and gold.
The Alabama native quickly made a name for himself during Spring Camp with the LSU Tigers impressed with the newcomer.
LSU head coach Brian Kelly raved about Sharp and the impact he's made on the program as a whole.
"I think it starts with just his mindset and the way he fits into the program. He just has leadership qualities," Kelly said during Spring Camp. "He's got the things that we're looking for in terms of living to the standards on a day-to-day basis. He is driving others as well. And he just stepped into the program.
"So I would talk more about how he's influenced our team in a very short period of time off the field in this building as much as what he's done on the field. You guys have seen what he's done. He's a talented pass catcher. He's tough. He's physical."
It would be rare to see a first-year Tiger earn the honor of wearing No. 18, but it's clear Sharp has emerged as a leader both on and off the field for the program.
The last 10 Tigers to wear No. 18:
2017: DL Christian LaCouture
2018: TE Foster Moreau
2019: LB K’Lavon Chaisson
2019: OL Lloyd Cushenberry III
2020: RB Chris Curry
2020-21: LB Damone Clark
2021: K Avery Atkins
2022: EDGE BJ Ojulari
2023: DL Mekhi Wingo
2024: RB Josh Williams
