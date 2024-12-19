The LSU Football Portal Buzz: Three Transfer Targets to Know for the Tigers
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue handling business in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program remaining scorching hot on the recruiting scene.
Over the first 10 days of the NCAA Transfer Portal window, LSU has proven to be one of the most active schools in the free agent market with nine additions to this point.
The Additions on Offense (5):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
The Additions on Defense (4):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
But the program is not done yet with a slew of targets remaining on the radar in Week 2 of the portal window.
Which targets are the Tigers turning up the heat for? Is there an SEC defensive lineman in town?
Three Transfer Targets to Know:
The Current Visitor: Sydir Mitchell
Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Sydir Mitchell elected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons in Austin, he revealed via social media this week.
The 6-foot-6, 340-pounder just wrapped up his second year with the program after signing with the Longhorns in the 2023 recruiting class.
The key piece to keep tabs on: Current LSU defensive line coach Bo Davis recruited Mitchell to Texas while on staff with the Longhorns in 2023.
This will be a mutual connection that the LSU staff will be looking to use in their favor.
Now, the Tigers will get the first official visit of Mitchell's transfer process with the program looking to make a splash.
Mitchell made his way to Baton Rouge on Wednesday for a multi-day stay in Baton Rouge, Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports reported first on Tuesday night.
After spending two seasons in Austin, Mitchell appeared in eight games for the program, including only four in 2024 in order to maintain redshirt status.
He will have three seasons of eligibility at his next destination with Kelly and Co. preparing to swing for the fences in his recruitment.
LSU is firmly in the mix in this one with Mitchell making his way to campus on Wednesday. Can Davis and the staff seal the deal? Time will tell.
Commitment Watch: Braelin Moore
The buzz circulating over the weekend surrounded Virginia Tech center Braelin Moore placing his name in the portal and testing the free agent market.
Once his name officially entered the portal, the LSU Tigers became the immediate team to beat.
LSU has one returning starter on the offensive line set to return in 2025: DJ Chester.
Chester served as the starting center for LSU, but was certainly out of position with his natural slot being at guard.
Now, with LSU pursuing Moore, it would give the Bayou Bengals an opportunity to slide Chester to the center slot where he can return to his natural position of offensive guard.
This is a big one for the Tigers. Moore is the No. 4 rated interior offensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to 247Sports.
The predictions have come flying in for Moore to become the next addition to LSU's 2025 Transfer Portal Class with the program trending for his services.
It appears to be a matter of when - not if - Moore goes public with a decision to join the LSU Tigers' portal class.
A New Name Emerges: Washington State's Fa'alili Fa'amoe
On Wednesday, Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reported that the LSU Tigers will host Washington State transfer Fa'alili Fa'amoe for a visit to Baton Rouge in the coming days.
Fa'amoe is the No. 2 rated offensive tackle in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the staff looking to make another splash here.
We've seen the program be successful with transfers that have visited campus to this point. Will Fa'amoe be the next in line? Time will tell, but so far, he's locked in a pair of visits with Nebraska and LSU set.
The 6-foot-5, 314-pounder just wrapped up his redshirt-junior campaign with the Cougars where he will now look for a new home to play his final season of eligibility.
LSU will look to turn up the heat as they prepare to add more bodies to the offensive line after losing four starters from the 2024 season in Will Campbell, Emery Jones, Garrett Dellinger and Miles Frazier.
More LSU News:
The LSU Transfer Portal Update: Who's in? Who's out?
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.