Elite LSU Football Target, No. 1 Wide Receiver in Louisiana Raves About Recent Visit
New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal was back in Baton Rouge this past weekend for the LSU Tigers' SEC opener against the Florida Gators.
Royal, the No. 1 wide receiver in Louisiana, and No. 2 overall wideout in America, has cruised up the recruiting rankings following a standout summer where he earned a myriad of new scholarship offers.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has received offers from the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns, Michigan Wolverines, Florida State Seminoles, and Tennessee Volunteers, among several others, as his rise continues.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain a program that has come out the gates hot for Royal with the hometown school pushing the right buttons, but other programs are also intensifying their pursuit.
“The thing that fires me up is LSU is always knowing they produce good wide receivers so it’s a blessing to be wanted to be a part of that legacy,” Royal told Rivals.
“The thing that makes them a potential fit is the way the love to take 1-on-1 with their receivers.”
Following a recent visit to Baton Rouge, Royal raved about the trip with the environment and fan support standing out to the five-star wideout.
“You could feel the Tiger Pride in everyone in that stadium. It was just a great all-around vibe," Royal told Rivals.
LSU remains a contender for the coveted wideout as his recruitment blossoms across his junior campaign in 2025.
During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Easton was a Catholic League All-District First-Team selection with more than 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Brother Martin Crusaders. He also logged double-digit touchdowns.
LSU has a proven track record of keeping Louisiana's top talent in The Boot with the likes of Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas and TaRon Francis, as of late, remaining in-state.
Now, with programs including the Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas Longhorns, Florida Gators, Oklahoma Sooners, and Michigan Wolverines entering the race, the LSU Tigers will once again be battling multiple elite programs for the top-ranked wideout in the Bayou State.
