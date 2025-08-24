Five-Star LSU Football Target, No. 1 EDGE to Visit Tigers, USC Trojans and Texas A&M
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star edge rusher Zyron Forstall is preparing for a busy fall on the recruiting trail with multiple visits locked in, according to Rivals.
Forstall, the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, is coming off of a rigorous summer stretch after transferring schools and heading to the Sunshine State.
The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder elected to depart New Orleans (La.) Jesuit High School and make the move to Bradenton (Fla.) for an opportunity to suit up for IMG Academy.
The five-star Louisiana native shined for his Jesuit Blue Jays squad during the 2024 season where he had nearly 30 tackles for loss and double-digit sacks.
Following a strong sophomore campaign, Forstall earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Ole Miss Rebels, among others.
The top-ranked edge rusher is physically imposing in the trenches, and playing against the top players in Louisiana while in the Catholic League, Forstall has shined.
Now, after making the move to Florida for his junior season, Forstall is beginning to see his recruitment process ramp up even more ahead of his 2025 campaign.
According to Rivals, the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, Texas A&M Aggies and Miami Hurricanes are in line to receive unofficial visits from Forstall this fall.
Sources tell LSU Tigers On SI that the USC Trojans are also early contenders for Forstall as his process blossoms.
Forstall took a trip to the West Coast this offseason to check in with Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans with defensive line coach Eric Henderson spearheading the push.
“It was pretty good to work out with Coach Henny. He taught me a lot of things. It’s nice out there, getting out on the field and seeing the guys work out was pretty cool. It’s an honor for a coach of that caliber to notice me and help me want to get better — and to the next level. It’s exciting to be around him,” Forstall said.
Now, after catching up with Rivals ahead of his junior season with IMG Academy, Forstall has revealed intentions of checking in with the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, Miami Hurricanes and Texas A&M Aggies.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain a program firmly in the race for the top-five overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
