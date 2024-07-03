Flip Watch: LSU Football Pushing For Coveted Texas Longhorns Defensive Line Commit
LSU defensive line coach Bo Davis arrived in Baton Rouge with a tall task of retooling the Tigers' position group ahead of the 2024 season.
After signing five-star Louisiana native Dominick McKinley and a pair of transfers, Davis has pieced together a solid group for this fall.
But the impressive defensive line guru is looking towards the future of the program and it starts with the 2025 recruiting cycle.
For Davis and the LSU staff, they have begun doing damage on "The Trail".
LSU hosted four of their top defensive line targets in early June with Damien Shanklin (No. 5 EDGE), Zion Williams (four-star DL), Dilan Battle (3-star DL) and Brandon Brown (4-star DL) making their way to Baton Rouge for multi-day stays.
Brown, a Texas Longhorns commitment, arrived in Baton Rouge for an official visit where he had the chance to soak in the scenes of Death Valley alongside several prized 2025 targets.
In town for official visits that weekend included DJ Pickett (No. 1 CB), Kaliq Lockett (No. 2 WR) and Jaime Ffrench (No. 4 WR).
For Brown, he had the chance to build relationships with the top targets on LSU's radar and hear the pitch the LSU program had for him.
Now, with an LSU official and other visits to top programs in the rearview mirror, the dust has begun to settle.
After the visit to Baton Rouge, LSU began to separate themselves from the pack, trending for the current SEC commitment.
We saw On3 Sports recruiting analyst Billy Embody log an expert prediction for LSU to flip Brown from his Texas pledge weeks ago.
Now, with a decision nearing, another prediction has been placed by On3 Sports' Shea Dixon.
LSU is trending to flip the current Texas commitment with a source telling LSU Country that he could make his official decision in the next two days.
The Tigers are making noise, but Brown has other programs pressing for his services.
He's taken visits to LSU, Tennessee and Oklahoma this summer with the Sooners getting the last crack on the final weekend of June.
Brown was accompanied by his family during June's visit to Baton Rouge where a source then felt the Tigers were trending.
Now, the Bayou Bengals are continuing to gain traction in his recruitment.
It'll be a battle for LSU down the stretch in order to flip the coveted defensive lineman, but defensive line coach Bo Davis and Co. have done their due diligence in this one.
For now, LSU has begun trending in the right direction in order to flip the four-star defensive lineman with expert predictions beginning to be logged.
LSU Country will have the latest on the Tigers' recruiting push for their top targets with official visit season in full swing.
