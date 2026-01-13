Former LSU Football Quarterback Reveals Stunning Commitment to Michigan Wolverines

LSU Tigers quarterback Colin Hurley is heading to the Big 12 after revealing a commitment to the Michigan Wolverines on Tuesday afternoon.

Hurley, a redshirt-freshman for the Bayou Bengals, stepped away from the program in November where he officially made his move to enter the free agent market in December with multiple schools in pursuit.

The former four-star prospect was a member of the 2024 Recruiting Class when he signed with the LSU program, but had not received meaningful snaps for the Tigers across two seasons.

Now, in a stunning move, Hurley will head up to Michigan and join the Wolverines for the 2026 season despite five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood having two seasons of eligibility remaining in Ann Arbor.

The 6-foot-4, 228-pound signal-caller recently wrapped up his true freshman season where he earned the starting role in his first season with the program.

Michigan finished with the 105th passing offense in the country, and Underwood had only 9 touchdowns to go with 6 interceptions and 2,229 yards passing, but now his future could be in question with the Wolverines.

The LSU Tigers saw both Hurley and Michael Van Buren both depart the program via the NCAA Transfer Portal amid Lane Kiffin's rebuld.

Van Buren began his career at Mississippi State in 2024 prior to departing Starkville for the LSU Tigers after just one season - now signing with the South Florida Bulls.

The Maryland native compiled 1,010 yards with 8 touchdowns and 2 interceptions across the 2025 season after earning the starting job down the stretch.

Following the Texas Bowl, Van Buren revealed he had conversations with LSU head coach Lane Kiffin surrounding his future in Baton Rouge with his next chapter now revealed.

“Things are good right now, so I'm going to go home, I'm gonna sit on it, and we're going to see. At the end of the day, this is where I want to be. Whatever happens after that, happens," Van Buren said following the Texas Bowl.

Following Van Buren's departure, the LSU Tigers were left with zero scholarship quarterbacks on the roster ahead of Kiffin's first season in Baton Rouge - where they have now signed Arizona State's Sam Leavitt and Elon's Landen Clark.

