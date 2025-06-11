LSU Football Cornerback Commitment Shuts Down Recruitment, Locked in With Tigers
Los Angeles (Calif.) Sierra Canyon four-star cornerback Havon Finney Jr. went public with a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in April after a rigorous recruiting process.
Finney, a Top-10 defensive back in America, recently reclassified into the 2026 Recruiting Cycle where he will skip his junior campaign.
Prior to making the move to reclassify, Finney was the No. 1 rated cornerback in the 2027 cycle with a myriad of programs battling it out for his services.
Then, the 6-foot-2, 170-pounder made his move after expediting his recruitment process with a pledge to the LSU Tigers.
The California native selected Kelly's LSU Tigers over the USC Trojans and Michigan Wolverines down the stretch with both programs turning up the heat throughout the spring.
"This process has been great, it's a blessing," Finney said of his recruiting process. "It's always been a dream of mine to get to this point, and now I'm here."
Finney added: "LSU was an easy choice for me. The coaching staff, the environment and alumni base that they have. I can build connections on and off the field there."
Despite going public with a commitment to LSU, it didn't stop multiple programs from keeping a foot on the gas in his recruitment.
Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines, most recently, intensified their pursuit of Finney heading into the summer months.
But Finney has now shut down any rumors of him flipping his commitment elsewhere. He's dialed in with the LSU Tigers and will not be taking anymore visits, he told On3 Sports.
Finney is locked in with the LSU Tigers and will only take an official visit to Baton Rouge.
“LSU I’d say them producing a lot of DBs,” Finney told On3’s about his interest in the Tigers back in March. “The corners coach is really cool, Corey Raymond. He’s put a lot of dudes in the league. I’ve grown to know him and it’s been a cool experience.”
Finney is coming off of a big-time sophomore season where he finished with 37 tackles, 16 pass break-ups and four interceptions.
Now, it's all LSU in his recruitment process moving forward after shutting things down.
247Sports' Take on Finney:
"Finney recently made the move to reclassify into the class of ’26. It’s a move that makes a lot of sense as Finney started every game since his freshman season playing against one of the nation’s toughest schedules. From a traits standpoint, he has all the tools you’re looking for in a next level corner."
"He boasts a long, 6-2 frame with room to add good weight, is a plus athlete and can run. As a freshman, he clocked several sub-11.0-100-meter times with a personal best 10.81 and anchored the schools 4X100 relay team.
"He’s a three-phase athlete who we’ve seen at receiver, and he also took back two punts for touchdowns as a sophomore. He needs to continue to bulk up and add good weight."
"He plays a physical game in coverage and adding some size will help him in the run game as well. Finney has been a national recruit since he was a freshman and has the long-term upside to play for any school he wants, and his ceiling is extremely high."
