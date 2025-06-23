LSU Football Extends Offer to Fast-Rising Quarterback After Missing on Bowe Bentley
Murrieta (Calif.) four-star quarterback Bryson Beaver continues his meteoric rise this offseason with a myriad of programs extending offers ahead of his senior campaign.
Beaver, a Top-25 quarterback in America, is in the midst of a pivotal stretch in his recruitment process after backing off of a commitment to the Boise State Broncos in June.
“Earlier this week, after speaking with Coach Danielson, I made the decision to decommit from Boise State and reopen my recruiting process,” Beaver wrote. “This decision was a tremendously difficult one, because of how good the Boise State family has been to us.
"My family and I have nothing but gratitude for the kindness that has been shown to us by the Boise State coaching staff and “Bronco Nation” as a whole. I wish the Boise State family nothing but the best in the future.”
Following the news, Beaver received phone call after phone call from the top programs in America with the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Alabama Crimson Tide and Ole Miss Rebels getting in contact early.
The California native quickly received offers from the Rebels and Ducks after strong camp performances.
Now, the LSU Tigers are in on the action after extending an offer to Beaver on Sunday.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder is coming off a junior campaign where he completed over 66 percent of his passes for 3,214 yards and 33 touchdowns.
Beaver threw just six interceptions during his breakout season in California. He also tallied 411 yards rushing and six more scores on the ground.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain in pursuit of a quarterback in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle after seeing top-five signal-caller Bowe Bentley commit to the Oklahoma Sooners last week.
Bentley, one of the top prospects in America, was the No. 1 quarterback on LSU's board.
Now, the program is intensifying its pursuit for Beaver as the Bayou Bengals begin locking in on adding a signal-caller to the program's No. 2 rated 2026 Recruiting Class.
Beaver has taken visits to Ole Miss, Alabama and Oregon to this point as his process ramps up.
