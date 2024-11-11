LSU Football Hosts No. 1 WR in America, Oregon Ducks Commit Dakorien Moore for Visit
Duncanville (Tex.) five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore made his way to Baton Rouge on Saturday for an unofficial visit with the LSU Tigers.
Moore, a former LSU pledge, reopened his recruitment in May before verbally committing to Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks on July 4.
Now, after being committed to the No. 1 team in America for four months, he made a return trip to Baton Rouge for LSU's matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Moore is the top-ranked wideout in the 2025 Recruiting Class with significant ties to the LSU program.
He's developed a close relationship with wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton and is close with LSU running back Caden Durham.
Both Moore and Durham shined as teammates for Duncanville High with the lethal duo remaining close off of the field.
Moore made his way to town in order to see Durham play while also receiving the opportunity to check out the scenes of Baton Rouge one last time.
He arrived in Baton Rouge on Saturday, but stayed in town until Sunday where he spent time with Durham, Hankton, recruiting guru Frank Wilson and five-star LSU target Jahkeem Stewart during the afternoon.
For now, all signs point towards Moore putting pen to paper with the Oregon Ducks during the Early Signing Period in December, but the recruiting scene is fluid. LSU will certainly continue keeping its foot on the gas for the No. 1 wideout in America.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Moore as a prospect:
"One of the nation's top offensive weapons following immensely productive junior season and a second consecutive Texas 6A D-I state championship. In the 5-11, 180-185 range but possesses musculature that presents a more stout receiver than listed size on paper may suggest. Owns good length and large hands to further enhance catch radius and playmaking ability."
"Caught more than 70 passes for 1,500-plus yards and 18 TDs on 21+ yards per reception in 2023, showcasing consistent field-stretching vertical ability, as well as short-to-intermediate effectiveness enhanced by run-after-catch artistry. Regularly capable of sudden explosion from a dead stop in RAC situations. Displays speed-changing nuance without punitive down-shifting as a decelerator/accelerator. Same concept applies to route-running and athleticism to create late separation."
"Legitimate sprinter with track and field accolades, but also flashes dangerous open-field elusiveness. Gets on top of corners in a flash and shows excellent downfield ball-tracking concentration. Spatially aware of defender, boundaries, etc., and displays good body control when required. Plays bigger than listed in the red zone thanks to timing, ball skills, and adjustment acumen. Outstanding sprint data with a 10.40 100 and 21.70 200, plus enormous long jump data."
"Projects as a high-major impact player with the potential to advance to the pro level sooner than later. Legitimate high-round upside."
