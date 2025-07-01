LSU Football, Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans Contenders for Top-Five Athlete in America
Lucas (Tex.) Panther Creek four-star athlete Jalen Lott remains one of the most coveted prospects available in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle as his process winds down in July.
Lott, a top-five rated two-way recruit in America, has reeled in a myriad of offers across his prep career as one of the top players in the Lone Star State.
The 6-foot, 176-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns and Ohio State Buckeyes, among several others.
Now, after trimming his list recently, the highly-touted prospect has narrowed his focused to his contenders with Lott inching closer to a decision.
The four-star prospect has a decision date penciled in for July 8 with the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks setting the pace, according to Rivals' Sam Spiegelman.
Dan Lanning and the Ducks remain heavy-hitters in the "Lott Sweepstakes" with the Big Ten program intensifying their pursuit this summer while Lott took an official visit to Eugene.
LSU will continue battling until the buzzer and will have a hat on the table, but will look to square off against both the Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans down the stretch.
What will Lott provide a program at the next-level? Elite athleticism and freakish traits as a wideout.
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Highly productive receiver who could potentially play either side of the ball in the long run. Excels as a linear athlete thanks to sudden acceleration and a long stride that fosters top-end speed verified on the track.
"Elite high and long jumper with statewide and Junior Olympics hardware. Transferred prior to junior season and Fall 2024 saw explosion in production. Knows how to protect his body from unnecessary shots while giving his QB a reasonable target. Displays high-pointing acumen, ball-tracking skill, hands-catching consistency, and plucking dexterity. "
"Ideally would see more open-field elusiveness; often relies on slippery tendon strength to extend plays. More experienced on offense, so full-time move to the secondary would require a learning curve physically and technically. Nevertheless, strong football/athletic pedigree; comes from a family of athletes. Projects to the high-major level as a potential impact player who could develop into a coveted NFL Draft prospect."
