LSU Football Set to Battle Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns for Coveted EDGE
Duncanville (Tex.) four-star edge rusher Landon Barnes remains one of the most sought-after prospects in America heading into his senior campaign.
Barnes, a consensus Top-20 EDGE in the nation, is coming off of a dominant junior season in the Lone Star State with his prep squad.
Now, the 6-foot-3, 235-pounder is locking in on his recruitment process after blossoming into a household name.
Barnes revealed a top eight schools on Sunday consisting of the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, Washington Huskies, Arizona State Sun Devils and SMU Mustangs.
He's kept Brian Kelly's Bayou Bengals thoroughly in the mix with the program in Baton Rouge having ties to Barnes.
LSU running back Caden Durham has his recruiting cap on where he's looking to secure the key piece with the two having played at Duncanville.
Barnes is a Top-150 prospect in America with the "Who's Who" keeping tabs with a pivotal offseason of official visits set to ramp up.
LSU is looking to revamp the defensive line for the future with the program also heavily in the mix for one of the top prospects in the country.
The Target to Know: Lamar Brown
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect Lamar Brown remains one of the top priorities in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle for Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
Brown, the No. 1 athlete in America, has proven to be a two-way star during his prep career while flourishing on both sides of the ball in the trenches.
After catapulting his status to the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in America, Brown has elected to make the move to the defensive side of the ball for college.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder will now continue navigating his recruitment process with the LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies battling it out for the talented Louisiana native.
The USC Trojans also remain in the mix for his services after landing a visit from Brown during the spring.
In March, Brown revealed his would be taking four official visits this summer with the LSU Tigers securing one of their own.
The Schedule:
•Miami: May 30-June 1
•Florida State: June 6-8
•Texas A&M: June 13-15
•LSU: June 20-22
“It is really those four schools,” Brown told On3’s Chad Simmons at the time. “It really came down to me deciding to play defensive line in college. A lot of schools wanted to play offensive line, but those four schools were the ones recruiting me the hardest as a defensive lineman.”
Brown also announced that he would be announcing a commitment decision on July 4 once his official trips were in the rearview mirror.
Now, according to Rivals, Brown has delayed his decision timeline by one week. He will now commit to the program of his choice on July 10.
Kelly and the LSU Tigers are working through an impressive offseason with the program reeling in a Top-10 Signing Class in the 2025 cycle alongside the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class.
Now, it's about continuing to add building blocks to the future with a focus on the 2026 Recruiting Class.
