LSU Football Surges To Top For No. 1 Linebacker in America, Florida Gators Target

Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit four-star linebacker Kaden Henderson continues evaluating the top contenders in his recruitment with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers surging for the coveted Sunshine State defender.

Henderson checks in as the No. 1 rated linebacker in America with programs from coast-to-coast fighting for his signature amid a criitcal offseason in his recruitment.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Ohio State Buckeyes, Miami Hurricanes, and Clemson Tigers, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

But contenders are emerging for the top-ranked linebacker in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with evaluators salivating at the potential he attains.

"WILL linebacker that projects as more of a hybrid defender with his coverage talent and natural feel as a pass rusher. Plays a violent brand of football as he strikes and finishes. Can stalk ball carriers from the shelf and cuts off run paths. Gives effort in pursuit and has the agility to change directions. Comfortable in space and has the awareness to pick up crossers," 247Sports wrote.

Courtesy of Kaden Henderson's Instagram.

"Got more and more looks on the ball as a junior and attacked the corner with plenty of urgency. Owns a compact build, but has long arms for someone that’s under 6-foot-2 and will use them to his advantage. Could certainly grow into a full-time edge defender, but diverse skill set embodies a new era of linebacker play where versatility and athleticism are king. Projects as a potential impact player at the Power Four level."

Henderson wrapped up his junior season with 49 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 20 quarterback hurries, 9 sacks, 4 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery despite missing five games due to injury.

Now, the LSU Tigers are surging for the elite defender with Lane Kiffin and Co. emerging as a top contender in his process, according to Rivals.

NEWS: LSU has emerged as a top school for Five-Star LB Kaden Henderson, he tells me for @Rivals



The No. 1 LB in the 2027 Rivals300 was originally set to take an OV to Alabama, but has replaced it with LSU



He’ll make the trip to Baton Rouge on April 23rdhttps://t.co/iBF0yGEqQk pic.twitter.com/BwynZoSGXT — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 11, 2026

Kiffin and Co. are beginning to build momentum in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Henderson emerging as a top target on the board.

Now, the LSU Tigers are making a significant push for the elite Sunshine State prospect as contenders continue rolling out the red carpet this offseason.

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