LSU Football Target, Top-Five Quarterback in America Turning Heads at Elite 11 Finals
Celina (Tex.) four-star signal-caller Bowe Bentley is Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers' top target at quarterback in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle as his rise continues this offseason.
Bentley, a Top-5 signal-caller in America, is coming off of a dominant junior campaign in the Lone Star State where he became a household name on the recruiting scene.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder torched defenses after logging 3,330 yards passing and 47 touchdowns while completing 70 percent of his throws in 2024.
He added another 933 yards rushing and 16 more scores on his way to leading his prep squad to a state championship.
After a standout 2024 season, Bentley has become a top prospect with offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Florida State Seminoles and Oklahoma Sooners.
It's an impressive scholarship list for the highly-touted signal-caller, but he's now down to two schools: LSU and Oklahoma.
Bentley has officially visited both programs and his winding down in his recruitment process with a decision expected before his senior campaign.
But before his final year on the prep scene, Bentley is currently in Los Angeles (Calif.) competing in the prestigious Elite 11 Finals event.
The four-star quarterback is alongside the top signal-callers in America sharpening his skills before his final season of high school ball.
Bentley is quickly stealing headlines out on the West Coast as a top performer, according to multiple outlets.
The sought-after LSU target remains a priority target for the program as his process winds down in the coming weeks.
Kelly and the Bayou Bengals are heavily in the mix with the Oklahoma Sooners poising as significant threats following his final official visit to Norman in June.
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Dynamic dual threat who entered the 2026 Top247 rankings after his 10th career start at quarterback. Led TXHSFB blue-blood Celina to a 16-0 record en route to their first state championship since 2007. Racked up over 4,200 total yards on offense to go along with 63 touchdowns as a junior.
"Checked in at the Navy All-American Bowl hovering around 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, and put together an impressive week of work for an underclassman. Commands a schematically diverse offense that ranged from traditional under-center formations to empty spread sets. Displays an elastic throwing motion that can retain velocity on the move. Finds success working the pocket or escaping to fire second and third-level bullets.
"Has the ability to layer passes into tight windows and throw with touch when needed. Extensive multi-sport profile includes credentialed soccer and lacrosse experience along with anchoring his high school's 4x100 relay. Primarily worked as an offensive skill player as a sophomore, returned a kickoff for a touchdown against the eventual 2023 4AD1 State Champions.
"Ascending signal-caller that processes the game at a high level. Combination of athletic traits, production, and mental makeup leads us to believe Bentley could develop into an all-conference caliber player for a CFP contender with legitimate Sunday upside."
