LSU Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners: Tigers Battling for Top-5 Quarterback in America
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tiger remain in pursuit of Celina (Tex.) four-star quarterback Bowe Bentley as he navigates a critical stretch in his recruitment process.
Bentley, a top-five quarterback in America, is fresh off of a standout junior campaign for his prep squad where he put his name on the map as a national prospect.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder torched defenses after logging 3,330 yards passing and 47 touchdowns while completing 70 percent of his throws in 2024.
He added another 933 yards rushing and 16 more scores on his way to leading his prep squad to a state championship.
Bentley reeled in double-digit scholarships across the last few months, but quickly narrowed his focus to a pair of programs: LSU and Oklahoma.
The Texas native trimmed his list down to two and has now taken official visits to both schools this month.
Bentley started with an official visit to Baton Rouge where he checked in with the LSU Tigers during the first weekend of June.
“The Heismans they’ve had and the development Coach (Joe) Sloan has with each quarterback and being one of the top programs in the SEC," he told On3 Sports. "Coach (Brian) Kelly and my relationship with them has been amazing over the course of this process."
“How much the fans care about the program no matter what the sport is. They’re always there to support you and give you the best that you need.”
The LSU Tigers have buzz after a beneficial visit, but the Oklahoma Sooners have received the final visit of Bentley's process after making his way to Norman this past weekend.
The Sooners made noise on his visit, but Bentley remains uncommitted, a positive sign for Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
“Coach (Ben) Arbuckle’s offense just getting to watch it and obviously develop Cam Ward for a year and the Heismans they have," Bentley told On3 Sports. "Them being in the SEC too means a lot and Coach [Brent] Venables; you have to go against his defense every week."
"Getting to talk to (John) Mateer and hearing how that made him better."
Bentley is on "commit watch" after a pair of visits to SEC programs as the Bayou Bengals and Sooners look to battle it out down the stretch.
LSU has Bentley's attention with the program making it clear he is the No. 1 quarterback on the board.
“For the first time around the whole coaching staff, they made it clear that I am a priority for them. It excites me that they make that clear. I’ve gotten to know Coach Sloan well over the past couple months, we talk nearly every night and he is a really genuine good guy,” Bentley told On3’s Steve Wiltfong.
“He and LSU have had amazing success developing quarterbacks and that’s one of my priorities. They have something special there.”
Bentley will head to Los Angeles (Calif.) next week to participate in the coveted Elite 11 event alongside America's top signal-callers.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.