No. 1 Tight End in America Set to Visit Alabama Crimson Tide for LSU Football Matchup
Ruston (La.) five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson will be in Tuscaloosa on Saturday for the Alabama Crimson Tide's matchup against the LSU Tigers.
Hudson, the No. 1 rated tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has blossomed into a two-sport star with programs across America battling for his services.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder is coming off of a sophomore season in 2024 where he logged 39 receptions for 754 yards and six touchdowns where he put his name on the map.
On the hardwood, Hudson was named the Ruston Daily Leader MVP and Louisiana District 2-5A MVP as a sophomore after averaging 21 points, 14 rebounds and 3 blocks per game.
The LSU Tigers remain in pursuit of the Louisiana native where he has taken multiple game day trips down to Baton Rouge this season, but other programs have intensified their pursuits - notably the Alabama Crimson Tide and Nebraska Cornhuskers.
With the state of the LSU program in limbo amid the firing of head coach Brian Kelly, the Nebraska Cornhuskers are coming in full steam ahead where Hudson was in town last weekend.
Matt Rhule and Co. hosted Hudson on an unofficial visit to Lincoln last weekend for another trip to campus.
The five-star tight end has made his way to Nebraska on multiple occasions with the program piquing his interest as he navigates his junior campaign.
Now, he'll be on the road once again this weekend where he will be in Tuscaloosa, according to 247Sports' Tom Loy.
"LSU of course. USC, Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M has been talking to me a lot. Nebraska is in there. It's really just all the schools that have offered both that I'm taking into consideration...I'm going to try to make it out to Nebraska and USC as well," Hudson told 247Sports recently.
Hudson is the crown jewel in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle at the tight end position with the LSU Tigers and Nebraska Cornhuskers emerging as a pair of programs to keep tabs on.
Now, add the Alabama Crimson Tide to the list of schools this fall that will get the five-star on campus.
It's still early for the No. 1 tight end in America, but with his junior season nearing the finish line, all eyes will be on his recruitment process with multiple schools in pursuit - including the LSU Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide as they prepare to battle on Saturday..
