No. 2 Rated Running Back in America Impressed with LSU Football Following Visit
Carthage (Tex.) four-star running back KJ Edwards made his way to Baton Rouge last weekend for an official visit with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
Edwards, the No. 2 rated running back in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, has the Bayou Bengals firmly in the mix as the summer months carry on.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Lone Star State native has LSU, Colorado, Texas A&M and Texas swinging for the fences in his recruitment process with each program landing an official visit.
He officially visited Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes during his recruitment process as the first official.
Edwards lined up four trips for the offseason with a trip to Boulder to check-in with the Colorado Buffaloes in May followed by a trip to Baton Rouge for a visit with the LSU Tigers [June 6].
From there, the four-star running back will return to his home-state for his final two visits with the Texas A&M Aggies [June 13] and Texas Longhorns [June 20], according to Rivals.
The sought-after prospect will navigate his recruiting process down the stretch with the quartet of powerhouse programs emerging as contenders.
But the LSU Tigers continue pushing all the right buttons in his recruitment process following an official visit with the program this past weekend.
LSU has made it clear that Edwards is the lone running back on the program's 2026 board with the Tigers only dishing out an offer to the Texas native.
The Tigers took the same approach in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle after landing Lone Star State running back Caden Durham.
Durham served as Edwards' host on his visit to Baton Rouge last weekend.
He's a priority for the Bayou Bengals and certainly receive the red carpet treatment and then some from the program last weekend in Baton Rouge.
"This past week the staff flooded me and my family with love and they showed what LSU is all about," he told Rivals.
It'll be a battle down the stretch for the talented Texas native with LSU looking to sway him out of the Lone Star State, but the program is beginning to make noise.
LSU is coming off of a 2025 Recruiting Cycle where the program secured the No. 1 running back in America, Harlem Berry, and the No. 2 rated running back in Louisiana, JT Lindsey.
Now, with a talented stable of running backs in Baton Rouge, the program will look to keep a foot on the gas for their lone running back in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle and add to the room.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.