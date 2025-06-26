No. 2 Rated Wide Receiver in Louisiana, LSU Football Commit Shuts Down Recruitment
Bossier City (La.) Airline four-star wide receiver Kenny Darby revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers last fall after going public with a decision in November.
A 6-foot-1, 178-pounder who had been on LSU's radar, Kelly and the Tigers extended an offer to the coveted Bayou State native ahead of the program's matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide while on a visit.
After receiving a scholarship from his dream school, the prolific wideout made his decision. He's an LSU Tiger.
“I want to be a part of that and they put wide receivers in the draft every year,” Darby told On3 Sports after his commitment. “They develop receivers and they are WRU. I feel like I can have a lot of success at LSU and I feel like I fit the mode of an LSU wide receiver.”
But other schools remain in his ear down the stretch as he navigates his recruitment process this offseason with one in particular standing out.
The program that has piqued his interest across the last few months is the Alabama Crimson Tide with DeBoer and Co. turning up the heat.
Darby took an official visit to Tuscaloosa in June where he soaked in the scenes of the Alabama program, but remained committed to the Tigers.
Then, less than two weeks later, Darby took his final official visit where he made the drive down to Baton Rouge for a multi-day stay with the LSU Tigers.
Darby was alongside LSU wide receiver commitments Tristen Keys, the No. 1 wideout in America, and Jabari Mack, the No. 1 receiver in Louisiana.
Shortly after the trip, LSU saw Mack shut down his recruitment and double down on his commitment to the purple and gold.
“A big part of it for LSU is that stay-home mentality,” Mack told On3 Sports. “I hear that a lot from the coaches. I am always hearing from coach (Cortez) Hankton, Coach (Joe) Sloan and Coach (Frank) Wilson (III). The staff is cool, and I like Coach Hankton a lot because he keeps it real.
"He develops receivers too. LSU is easy for me to get to, and I like the environment up there. It feels crazy on game day. My family would get the chance to see me play, and I’d be with guys I already have a brotherhood with.”
LSU's offense is what intrigues Mack the most with the chance to have his skill set on full display in an electric attack.
Now, the top-ranked receiver in Louisiana has shut down his recruitment process and is locked in with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
Then, Darby did the same after revealing to Rivals' Sam Spiegelman this his process is shut down and he's dialed in with the LSU Tigers.
Despite a push from the Alabama Crimson Tide, Darby will remain pledged to the LSU Tigers.
Now, LSU has Louisiana's No. 1 and No. 2 rated wide receivers locked in as the program looks to build on the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
