SEC Rival Pushing to Flip Trio of LSU Football Commits Amid Brian Kelly's Firing
The LSU Tigers continue navigating a chaotic stretch in Baton Rouge following the decision to part ways with head coach Brian Kelly on Oct. 26 amid a 5-3 start to the 2025 season.
In a move the sent shockwaves across the college football scene, Kelly was relieved of his duties with interim coach Frank Wilson stepping in to close out the year.
Now, with the Tigers sitting without a head coach for the 2026 season as the search ramps up, it's put the 2026 Recruiting Class in limbo.
LSU recently saw Orlando (Fla.) Lake Nona four-star defensive lineman DeAnthony Lafayette flip his commitment from the Tigers to the Miami Hurricanes.
As the Early Signing Period in December inches closer, the LSU Tigers have seen multiple programs reach out to current pledges in the 2026 Recruiting class - notably the Texas Longhorns after reaching out to a trio of blue-chippers.
The LSU Commits to Watch:
No. 1: Brysten Martinez: No. 1 OT in Louisiana
Gonzales (La.) East Ascension four-star offensive tackle Brysten Martinez made his way to Texas during the first weekend of November on an unofficial visit to check-in with Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns.
Martinez, the No. 1 offensive lineman in Louisiana, verbally committed to the LSU Tigers in February after going public with a decision to lock in things with the hometown program.
Following his pledge earlier this year, Martinez has cruised up the recruiting rankings across his senior campaign with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his services.
The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Oregon Ducks, Oklahoma Sooners, and Penn State Nittany Lions, among others, across his prep career.
Now, it's the Texas Longhorns that are making a significant push for the LSU Tigers commit where Martinez made his way to the Lone Star State on an unofficial visit.
Martinez comes in as one of the top overall pledges for the Bayou Bengals, and with a coaching change in Baton Rouge, has begun exploring options.
LSU holds the verbal commitment, but it's clear other schools are calling and Martinez is answering with a weekend visit to Austin (Tex.) wrapping up in Week 10 of the college football season.
But it hasn't stopped there for the elite LSU Tigers pledge.
Martinez is now set to take an official, multi-day visit to Texas this fall as the Early Signing Period inches closer in December, according to Rivals.
No. 2: Richard Anderson: No. 1 DL in Louisiana
New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr four-star defensive lineman Richard Anderson remains a coveted piece to the LSU Tigers' 2026 Recruiting Class as his rise continues.
The 6-foot-4, 335-pounder comes in as the No. 1 defensive lineman in Louisiana and the No. 3 rated prospect at his position in America, according to Rivals.
The Bayou State star is coming off of a dominant junior campaign for his Edna Karr Cougars squad in 2024 while becoming the heartbeat of the team's defense.
The elite lineman earned 5A All-State honors after tallying 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown last fall.
The Texas Longhorns are making a push leading into December's Early Signing Period, but this one will be hard to get away from the LSU Tigers.
No. 3: Aiden Hall: No. 2 Safety in Louisiana
New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr four-star safety Aiden Hall continues navigating a strong senior campaign in the Bayou State alongside LSU pledge Richard Anderson.
Hall, a top-five safety in America, handled business during his junior campaign on his way to leading his prep squad to the Caesars SuperDome for a state title victory.
During his 2024 season with the Cougars, Hall logged 38 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 11 pass break-ups, 4 sacks, 4 interceptions, 4 blocked punts and 2 fumble recoveries.
One of the top safeties in America, LSU locked up his services early once Hall revealed a commitment to the Tigers in August of 2024.
Hall's defensive backfield sidekick, Hayward Howard, is currently committed to the Texas Longhorns.
Steve Sarkisian and Co. have reached out, but like Anderson, will appear to be tough to flip down the stretch.
