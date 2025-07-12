Top LSU Football Defensive Line Target Receives Prediction to Land With Oregon Ducks
Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds is set to choose between the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes and Ole Miss Rebels as his recruitment process winds down this summer.
Geralds, a Top-10 defensive lineman in America, has emerged as one of the top available prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals firmly in the mix.
The 6-foot-1, 270-pound Peach State prospect spent the summer traveling across the country while evaluating the contenders in his process, and after multiple trips, has solidified his finalists.
Geralds was in Baton Rouge during the first weekend of June where the program knocked it out of the park for the Georgia native.
The elite defender soaked in the scenes of campus alongside multiple priority targets, spent one-on-one time with head coach Brian Kelly and worked through a photoshoot in Tiger Stadium.
Following a trip to LSU, Geralds took official visits to see the Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks and more as he checked in with powerhouse programs across the nation,
Geralds took an official visit to Ohio State during the weekend of June 20 for a multi-day stay where the Buckeyes received the final visit of his process.
Now, it's decision time with the LSU Tigers squarely in the mix where they will battle against Ohio State, Michigan, Ole Miss and Oregon down the stretch in his process.
LSU is making its presence felt with a commitment date set for Aug. 2 where he will choose between his finalists.
As it stands, the Ole Miss Rebels remain a heavy-hitter in this one with defensive coordinator Pete Golding intensifying his pursuit for the highly-touted defender, but one program is emerging as the true favorite.
Geralds, an Ole Miss legacy, is trending to the Oregon Ducks after Rivals' Sam Spiegelman and Steve Wiltfong logged predictions in favor of the Big Ten program this week.
It's a significant development in the "Geralds Sweepstakes" with the West Coast program beginning to separate from the pack down the stretch.
Geralds will choose between the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines, Ole Miss Rebels and Ohio State Buckeyes on Aug. 2 as his decision date inches closer.
More LSU News:
The Buzz: LSU Football Trending for Multiple Targets on the Recruiting Trail
LSU Baseball's Derek Curiel Named D1 Baseball's National Freshman of the Year
LSU Football Beats Out Texas Longhorns and Florida Gators for Five-Star EDGE
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.