Maryland Erupts for 19 Runs in Blowout Win Over Richmond

Maryland (13-15, 2-7 Big Ten) wasted no time seizing control on Tuesday, scoring in each of the first six innings on its way to a commanding 19–4 win over Richmond (14-15) at Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium. The Terps’ lineup delivered one of its most complete performances of the season, highlighted by sophomore Jackson Sirois’ two‑homer night and a barrage of multi‑RBI efforts from six different hitters. The victory pushed Maryland to 13–15 and showcased an offense firing on every cylinder in a dominant midweek showing.

Maryland turned Tuesday’s matchup into a runaway early, striking for five runs in the first inning and never letting up in a win over the Spiders. The Terps scored in each of the first six frames, stacking on three more in the second, a run in the third, six in a decisive fourth, and four additional insurance runs across the fifth and sixth.

Richmond managed single runs in the first, second, and fourth but couldn’t keep pace with Maryland’s relentless pressure at the plate. Junior Andrew Koshy earned the win to move to 2–0. Maryland’s 17‑hit outburst and clean defensive effort sealed one of its most dominant performances of the season.

Maryland’s lineup was locked in from top to bottom as six different Terps delivered multi‑RBI performances in the rout. Sophomore first baseman Paul Jones II set the tone with a career‑best day, driving in five runs to lead all hitters and continue his steady rise as one of Maryland’s most reliable run producers.

Maryland Baseball Alum Brandon Lowe Has Monster Opening Weekend for New Club: https://t.co/YJvGapZWb0 — MarylandTerpsOnSI (@TerpsOnSI) March 30, 2026

Third baseman / right fielder Brayden Martin set the tone for Maryland’s offensive explosion, turning in one of his most complete performances of the season. The junior outfielder went 4‑for‑5, crossing the plate three times and driving in two more as he consistently sparked rallies at the top of the order. Shortstop Ty Kaunas matched that energy with his own efficient outing, finishing 2‑for‑3 with two runs scored and a team‑high three RBIs outside of Jones II’s breakout. Together, Martin and Kaunas provided the early jolt that helped Maryland build separation inning after inning.

Jones II delivered the biggest swing presence of the night, driving in five runs on a 2‑for‑4 performance that continued his emergence as a middle‑of‑the‑order force. His timely hitting anchored a lineup that saw production from all corners, including designated hitter Rylen Stockton, who added a hit in his three trips to the plate. With multiple players delivering multi‑RBI efforts and the top of the order relentlessly setting the table, Maryland’s offensive depth was on full display in the 19‑run outburst.

Maryland’s staff set the tone with an aggressive, strike‑pounding approach, beginning with freshman Nic Morlang, who struck out four over two innings despite allowing three earned runs. His ability to miss bats early helped stabilize the Terps before the offense fully broke the game open. From there, Koshy delivered one of the cleanest outings of the night, tossing two scoreless frames without issuing a walk and adding two strikeouts.

The bullpen continued the momentum with back‑to‑back shutdown innings from sophomores Logan Hastings and Cristofer Cespedes. Hastings worked a crisp, scoreless frame with one strikeout and no free passes, keeping Richmond from gaining any traction. Cespedes followed with a dominant inning of his own, striking out two and slamming the door on any hopes of a late Spider push. Together, Maryland’s arms combined for a steady, composed effort that complemented the Terps’ explosive offensive performance.

Terps take down the No. 12 Trojans in the second game of a three-game series https://t.co/GAXXE0ANV4 — MarylandTerpsOnSI (@TerpsOnSI) March 28, 2026

With their offense surging and confidence rising after Tuesday’s dominant showing, Maryland now turns its attention to a pivotal road test in Columbus. The Terps will travel to Ohio State (13-13, 4-5 Big Ten) for a three‑game weekend series, looking to carry their momentum into Big Ten play and continue climbing back toward .500. The matchup offers a chance to build on their most complete performance of the season and set the tone for an important stretch ahead.

Ohio State enters the matchup sitting at 13–13 overall and 4–5 in Big Ten play, riding a three‑game winning streak that has helped stabilize an up‑and‑down start. The Buckeyes have been inconsistent at home with a 3–5 record in Columbus, but their recent surge suggests a team beginning to find its rhythm as conference play heats up.

With momentum building and an opportunity to climb above .500, Ohio State will look to defend its home field and challenge a Maryland squad coming off its most explosive offensive performance of the season.

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