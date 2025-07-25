All terrapins

Maryland Adds Another International Forward to Bolster Frontcourt Depth

Maryland women’s basketball continues to expand its global reach, adding Belarusian forward Marya Boiko just one day after signing Romanian standout Nicole Fritea to the 2025–26 roster.

Jalon Dixon

Feb 29, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Brenda Frese reacts during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Brenda Frese and the Maryland Terrapins are doubling down on international talent.

Just one day after signing Romanian forward Nicole Fritea, the Terps added another key piece Friday with the announcement of Marya Boiko, a 6-foot-4 forward from Belarus, officially rounding out a global one-two punch in the frontcourt.

Boiko brings a proven track record from her time with MBA Moscow, logging over 900 points and nearly 700 rebounds in 100-plus games while collecting MVP honors and helping lead her team to back-to-back DYUBL league titles. Her versatility and athleticism make her a seamless fit for Maryland’s fast-paced style of play.

“Marya is 6-4 and a smart and mobile basketball player,” Frese said in Friday’s announcement. “She wants to play up-tempo, which is music to my ears. She’s won multiple MVP awards in the leagues she’s played in. She can do some of everything.”

Boiko, who cited the Terps’ environment as a major draw, added, “I chose Maryland because of the amazing coaching staff, the strong team culture, and the opportunity to grow both as a player and a person. I’m excited to join the Terp family and compete at the highest level.”

While both Boiko and Fritea will need time to adjust, their arrival marks a clear shift in Maryland’s recruiting philosophy - and gives the Terps two long, skilled international forwards ready to make their mark in College Park.

