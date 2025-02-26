Maryland Basketball: New 'Crab Five' merch drops ahead of matchup with Michigan State (PHOTO)
Maryland fans are getting some new "Crab Five" merch ahead of tonight's massive matchup against Michigan State. The drop was announced on Wednesday by BreakingT and is reportedly officially licensed, with proceeds going to the players and the school.
The Terrapins enter tonight's matchup as a team that looks like a legitimate threat in March. Winners of eight of their last nine games, the Terps feature what is arguably the best starting unit in all of college basketball. Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Rodney Rice, Selton Miguel, Julian Reese, and Derik Queen are all averaging double-figures on the season, and each guy is capable of putting up a monster performance on any given night. Boasting an impressive 16-1 record at home (the best in the Big Ten), Maryland will certainly have a significant advantage tonight against the Spartans.
Here's how to watch:
- Who: No. 16 Maryland vs No. 8 Michigan State
- Where: Xfinity Center - College Park, MD
- When: 6:30 pm ET
- TV: Big Ten Network (BTN)
Noteworthy:
- Maryland is 8-16 against Michigan State all time
- Maryland is 3-5 against Michigan State at home all time
- Maryland is currently on a six game losing streak to Michigan State
- The Terrapins last victory over the Spartans occurred in 2021 (68-57)
