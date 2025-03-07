Maryland Basketball: Terrapins rise in latest ESPN Bracketology, potential matchup with Duke
The Maryland Terrapins continue to rise as tournament play draws near. Following a big time road win over No. 17 Michigan on Wednesday, the Terps moved up to the No. 4 seed in Joe Lunardi's latest Bracketology. Lunardi also placed the Terrapins in the East Region, along with former ACC conference rival Duke - setting the stage for what could be the first meeting between the two programs since 2014.
Maryland is currently sitting at 3rd place in the Big Ten at 13-6 in conference play (23-7 overall). The Terps will close out the regular season schedule at home on Saturday, March 8, as they welcome the Northwestern Wildcats to the Xfinity Center. After that, the Terrapins will gear up for a trip to Indy to compete in the Big Ten tournament, where they're one of the early favorites to win it all. In fact, ESPN analyst Jeff Borzello recently shared why he thinks the Terps will come out on top in the Big Ten tournament.
Here's what he had to say:
"Entering March, there were only five teams ranked in the top 20 at KenPom in offensive and defensive efficiency - and four of them are who you'd think. But the fifth and the only one from the Big Ten, is Maryland. The Terps don't have much depth, but their starting five has a terrific point guard in Ja'Kobi Gillespie, two high-level bigs in Derik Queen and Julian Reese, and two wings playing their best basketball in Rodney Rice and Selton Miguel. Their seven losses have come by an average of 3.9 points, so they need to learn how to win close games. Why not start now?"
