Maryland Men's Basketball Non-Conference Schedule Set For 2025-26 Season
Maryland men’s basketball has revealed its non-conference schedule with the dates and locations on Monday.
To kick things off, Maryland will host the UMBC Retrievers in an exhibition on Monday, Oct. 27, at the Xfinity Center.
The Terps will officially start their season at the CFB Bank Arena in Baltimore against Coppin State on Monday, Nov. 3. The first home game for Maryland will be against local rival Georgetown on Nov. 7 at the Xfinity Center, where they lead the all-time series 38-27, followed by a game against Alcorn State.
Maryland will play its first true road game of the season on Nov. 11, traveling to Marquette for their third all-time meeting, with each school winning one game apiece.
Following a home game against Mt. St. Mary’s on Nov. 19, they will play in the Players Era Classic, where they will play UNLV on Nov. 24 and Gonzaga on Nov. 25, followed by another game to be determined on Nov. 26 or 27.
Maryland will go back home to take on Wagner on Dec. 2 before traveling to Virginia to take on old ACC rival Virginia on Dec. 20 at the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia, where Maryland leads the all-time series 108-76.
Maryland will conclude its non-conference schedule on Dec. 28 at home against Old Dominion before entering conference play.
