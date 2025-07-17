ESPN ranks Zion Elee as third-best prospect in the country
ESPN 300 does its yearly rankings, looks at all of the top-ranked high school prospects from around the country, and scouts talent from all recruiting classes. For the 2025 school football season, ESPN 300 recruiting analyst Billy Tucker has Maryland commit Zion Elee as the third-ranked prospect in the country after scouting all the elite prospects at camps throughout the summer.
Tucker has Elee behind only 2026 LSU commit DT Lamar Brown from Erwinville, Louisiana, and 2027 OT Kennedy Brown from Kingwood High School in Humble, Texas, who is currently uncommitted.
Elee, a St. Frances Academy product out of Baltimore, is seen by Tucker as one of the most athletic high school edge rushers that he has ever evaluated and already possesses elite speed for the position at any level.
“His (Elee’s) 4.43 40-yard dash would place him in the top 5% all time at the NFL combine for defensive ends.”
Elee’s 40-yard dash time would put him only behind Amare Barno from Virginia Tech, who set a combine record with a 4.36 40-yard dash time at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Barno is currently playing for the Carolina Panthers. Nolan Smith from Georgia ran a 4.39 in 2023 and is currently with the Philadelphia Eagles. Montez Sweat, from Mississippi State, ran a 4.41 in 2019 and is currently playing with the Chicago Bears after playing with the Washington Commanders for four seasons. Elee’s 4.43 would match Byron Young out of Tennessee, who ran that time at the 2023 scouting combine, who was a third-round pick, and who is currently a starter for the New York Giants.
Elee, who is the highest-ranked commit in the school’s history, set an Under Armour Camp Series record with an 11-foot broad jump earlier this summer, which confirms his first-step explosiveness. Tucker was impressed with Elee’s measurables, motor, and ability to get bigger and stronger once he arrives on campus.
“At 6-4 with an 80-inch wingspan, Elee is long, lean, and explosive, with plenty of room to add more bulk. That length, paired with an excellent first step and strong motor, wreaks havoc off the edge.”
If he enrolls early on campus, as expected, Elee should be able to add on the 20–25 pounds necessary to make an immediate impact for Maryland when he makes his debut in the fall of 2026, once he has been introduced to a college nutrition and weight training program.
