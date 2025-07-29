Camp for the Maryland Terrapins Football Team begins today
Day one of training camp for the Maryland Terrapins football team started today. The team will ramp up until the regular season begins on August 30th at College Park. Head coach Mike Locksley will prep the team physically, strategically, and mentally as they try to exceed expectations for this season.
Many preseason polls and media outlets have Maryland finishing in the basement of the Big Ten Conference. They point to the roster turnaround, lack of starter experience, and untapped talent as reasons why this year will not be much better than last season's 4-8 finish. Locksley is under some pressure to improve from last year in year seven of coaching the team.
One of the key topics coming out of camp will be who the starting quarterback will be in week one. Bringing in Malik Washington was huge for Locksley, as they look to him as the future of the program and hope the four-star recruit will be the transition from the Taulia Tagovailoa era. However, they also have a talented quarterback who has not gotten a chance to start: Justyn Martin, a transfer from UCLA.
The second question mark is the talent around the young quarterbacks. Last season, they had the lowest-graded offensive line with a 47.1 grade, resulting in a team that struggled to run the ball. They ranked 114th in yards per rush, 117th in rushing yards per game, 111th in rushes attempted per game, and 125th in rushing play percentages. The pass catchers are young but can develop with time and become capable starters who can shine. Talented tight-end Dorian Fleming will be the leading target will likely be the number one target for whoever starts under center.
Returning safety Jalen Huskey will lead a new-look secondary that has a lot of talent in transfers Dontay Joyner and Jamare Glasker. They will get a chance to showcase what they bring to the room. The linebacker room features Michael Harris and Daniel Wingate, both poised to step up into bigger roles and get a chance to shine inside and out.
