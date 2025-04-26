Buffalo Bills select Big Ten WR with 7th round pick
The Buffalo Bills used their 7th round pick to select Maryland wideout Kaden Prather with the No. 240 overall pick. Prather was a 2023 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten and started 22 games in two seasons for the Terrapins. In 2024, he finished the year with 624 yards and four touchdowns on 56 receptions. As a junior in 2023, he accounted for 666 yards and five touchdowns on 42 receptions.
Prior to Maryland, Prather played in 20 games for West Virginia where he totaled 676 yards and three touchdowns on 64 receptions.
Via UMTerps.com:
Prather joins Tai Felton as Terp wide receivers selected this year. It's the first time since 1988 (Aziz Abdur-Ra'off and James Milling) that Maryland has had multiple wide receivers taken in the same draft.
In two seasons with the Terps since transferring from West Virginia, Prather corralled 98 passes for 1,290 yards and nine touchdowns. He showcased his big-play ability in 2023, finishing third in the Big Ten with an average of 15.9 yards per catch.
This past season, the Montgomery Village native led the conference in snaps out wide (484). Pro Football Focus gave Prather an 89.4 drop rating among Big Ten wide receivers with at least 50 targets. The rating, grading player's hands, ranked fourth highest in the conference. Prather participated in the NFL Scouting Combine and East-West Shrine Bowl.
