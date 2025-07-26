Could This Be the Worst Season Yet Under Mike Locksley?
Just one year removed from a 4–8 campaign that felt like the floor, Pro Football Network now believes the Maryland Terrapins haven’t hit rock bottom yet.
In a bold prediction series previewing all 18 Big Ten teams, PFN projects the Terps to go winless in conference play in 2025. Yes, zero. As in somehow worse than last season.
While the schedule avoids juggernauts like Ohio State, Penn State, and Oregon, it still features bruisers like Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. For a program that lost its QB1 (Billy Edwards Jr.), top running back (Roman Hemby), and top two wideouts (Tai Felton and Kaden Prather)—there’s valid concern. Edwards was responsible for over 3,000 total yards last year, and the WR duo combined for nearly 2000 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. That production doesn’t grow on trees.
The Terrapins finished 2024 ranked 101st in points per game (23.7) and 105th in points allowed (30.4)—a dangerous combination for any program, let alone one with growing roster gaps and a loaded conference slate. Now entering 2025 with more questions than answers, Maryland will lean on transfer help at safety and tight end while breaking in a new offensive identity.
Even if they manage to catch a team off guard, the margin for error is razor-thin. Unless Mike Locksley’s squad discovers breakout stars early, particularly the emerging winner of the quarterback competition between Justyn Martin and Malik Washington, PFN’s grim outlook might not be that far off.
