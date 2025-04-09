All terrapins

Former Maryland CB praises head coach Mike Locksley during interview with Rich Eisen

Former Maryland cornerback Tarheeb Still spoke recently spoke with Rich Eisen and explained what he loved so much about playing for head coach Mike Locksley.

In spite of the fact that Maryland has yet to achieve a breakthrough season since joining the Big Ten, there's no question that the football players are fond of head coach Mike Locksley. Since taking over in College Park ahead of the 2019 season, Locksley has amassed an overall record of 33-41 as head coach.

And while the clock seems to be ticking for Locksley to turn things around, he still has plenty of buy-in from current and former players.

During a recent interview with Rich Eisen, former Maryland standout cornerback Tarheeb Still shared what he loved most about playing for Locksley.

"Coach Locks, he really understands his players," Still said. "He relates to them. And he really wants to see everybody win, whether it's either next level football, or whether it's in life. So he always preaches to graduate and get your degree. And then he really just wants to see guys win. He does a lot for them, he puts a lot of time into it. He also has a lot of resources available for us. He had a mentorship program. He put us with mentors, really successful people in the business world. "

Still played for the Terrapins from 2020-23 before being selected in the fifth round by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2024 NFL Draft. During his final season in College Park, Still accounted for 32 tackles, 2 pass deflections, and a career-high 5 interceptions.

