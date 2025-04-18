All terrapins

Former Maryland football DL commits to North Carolina and Bill Belichick

Best of luck to the former Terrapin.

Trent Knoop

According to multiple reports, former Maryland football defensive lineman Lavon Johnson has committed to Bill Belichick and North Carolina to continue his football career. Johnson entered the portal after playing two seasons in College Park.

Johnson made 18 appearances on the defensive line in the past two seasons for the Terrapins. He recorded 19 tackles, two TFLs, with one sack in his career in College Park. It was the second time Johnson had entered the portal. He announced he would enter back in December before Mike Locksley and Co. convinced him to come back. With Jordan Phillips entering the NFL Draft, Johnson was expected to take a bigger role with the team this season.

The Terrapins are a little thin at the interior defensive line, and it could be an area that's addressed this spring with the portal.

****UPDATE*****

After signing a contract with North Carolina earlier in the day, Johnson has now signed with Texas.

Trent Knoop

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent is also the managing editor for Maryland On SI.

