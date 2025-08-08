Former Maryland Safety Beau Brade Stands Out For Raven's In Preseason Opener
Former Maryland safety Beau Brade made a statement in the Baltimore Ravens' 24-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts Thursday night, leading the team with seven tackles as he competes for a key backup safety role behind Kyle Hamilton and Maliki Starks.
Brade and Sanoussi Kane, another second-year player from Purdue, are vying for the third safety spot that defensive coordinator Zach Orr often uses in specific defensive packages.
This opportunity arose when A’Darius Washington tore his Achilles earlier in the offseason. Washington aims to return to the field by November or December, but in the meantime, Brade and Kane are looking to fill his shoes after the Ravens released Marcus Williams in the offseason.
Brade, 23, went undrafted out of Maryland last year and mostly played special teams, recording two defensive tackles. He recognizes the opportunity to contribute to defense.
"I got big shoes to fill in the safety room here, and the Ravens have always had good safeties, but I'm looking forward to it," Brade told team reporters earlier in the offseason. "One thing that I always do is that I step up to the plate. I did that throughout high school, college, and here now."
Brade’s performance on Thursday should not be surprising to Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, as he has impressed him through the first half of training camp. His preparation, dedication, and self-assessment to improve after making mistakes in camp have stood out to the Ravens' longtime head coach.
Harbaugh told reporters last week after a camp practice, "I think Beau is flying around and playing very well. He is the first guy in the weight room. I saw him in there this morning, and he was lamenting the plays he didn't make. You appreciate that mindset. Very determined and serious, he's doing a very good job."
Brade, a River Hill High School graduate and a lifelong Ravens fan, has spent a full season immersed in the team's long-standing defensive culture and hopes to help bring his childhood team a third Lombardi Trophy to the city of Baltimore, but knows he has a lot of work to do in that regard.
Brade said, "I'm on the team, but I'm not necessarily where I want to be when it comes to the depth chart or my ability. I'm still trying to be the best player I can be to someday be All-Pro, and really, the main goal is a Super Bowl. As a Ravens fan, I witnessed one Super Bowl here in 2012, and to bring another one to the city, to my coaches, and to the players, and see their reaction on their faces, that's a dream come true in itself. That's the goal, and I'm not going to rest until I get that."
The Ravens will play their next preseason game next Saturday on the road against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.