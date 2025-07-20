All terrapins

Maryland CB Dontay Joyner Rated Fifth-Highest Ranking Corner in Big Ten for 2025.

Dontay Joyner comes in from Arkansas State highly rated with an 80.3 Pro Football Focus College grade.

Sep 14, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards (7) is tackled by Arkansas State Red Wolves safety Dontay Joyner (6) during the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Pro Football Focus College has its grades for returning players from the Big Ten Conference, and the outlet has graded Maryland transfer junior Dontay Joyner as the fifth-highest-rated cornerback from the conference.

Joyner’s 80.3 PFF grade trails that of DJ Harvey (USC), who ranked first with a 90.6 PFF grade, and D’Angelo Ponds (Indiana), who graded out at 84.2. Minnesota’s Jaylen Bowden and Illinois’s Xavier Scott were only slightly ahead of Joyner with 80.7 and 80.5 grades, respectively.

Joyner (6-foot-0, 180 pounds) comes to Maryland from Arkansas State, where he played for two seasons but had a breakout 2024 campaign. He started 12 games and recorded 50 tackles (33 solo), seven pass breakups, and two interceptions. Both of his interceptions came against Power Five opponents in Michigan and Iowa State.

Joyner was a three-star prospect from Lakeland High School (Lakeland, Florida) and was the No. 153 safety and the No. 243 player in Florida in the Class of 2023. He helped lead his school to an undefeated 14-0 record and a state championship in Florida’s second-highest classification as a senior in 2022.

The incoming transfer arrives to Maryland as its top cornerback and will face matchups against Indiana wide receiver Elijah Sarratt, who has a grade of 90.3 (the highest among all returning Power Four wide receivers) and is a 6-2 wideout with 2,156 receiving yards over the past two seasons at James Madison and Indiana.

Other notable matchups to watch this upcoming season will be Joyner matched up against Denzel Boston from Washington, Ian Strong from Rutgers, and Vinny Anthony II from Wisconsin.

