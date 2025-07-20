Maryland CB Dontay Joyner Rated Fifth-Highest Ranking Corner in Big Ten for 2025.
Pro Football Focus College has its grades for returning players from the Big Ten Conference, and the outlet has graded Maryland transfer junior Dontay Joyner as the fifth-highest-rated cornerback from the conference.
Joyner’s 80.3 PFF grade trails that of DJ Harvey (USC), who ranked first with a 90.6 PFF grade, and D’Angelo Ponds (Indiana), who graded out at 84.2. Minnesota’s Jaylen Bowden and Illinois’s Xavier Scott were only slightly ahead of Joyner with 80.7 and 80.5 grades, respectively.
Joyner (6-foot-0, 180 pounds) comes to Maryland from Arkansas State, where he played for two seasons but had a breakout 2024 campaign. He started 12 games and recorded 50 tackles (33 solo), seven pass breakups, and two interceptions. Both of his interceptions came against Power Five opponents in Michigan and Iowa State.
Joyner was a three-star prospect from Lakeland High School (Lakeland, Florida) and was the No. 153 safety and the No. 243 player in Florida in the Class of 2023. He helped lead his school to an undefeated 14-0 record and a state championship in Florida’s second-highest classification as a senior in 2022.
The incoming transfer arrives to Maryland as its top cornerback and will face matchups against Indiana wide receiver Elijah Sarratt, who has a grade of 90.3 (the highest among all returning Power Four wide receivers) and is a 6-2 wideout with 2,156 receiving yards over the past two seasons at James Madison and Indiana.
Other notable matchups to watch this upcoming season will be Joyner matched up against Denzel Boston from Washington, Ian Strong from Rutgers, and Vinny Anthony II from Wisconsin.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Jordan McNair's legacy: federal bill aims to protect young athletes
Maryland target Aiden Derkack impresses at EYBL camp Thursday night
Maryland QB battle heating up with former UCLA Bruins backup
NFL coaching legend Jon Gruden talks Maryland Football, Basketball
Maryland 5-star commit Zion Elee says he'll also play wide receiver in college