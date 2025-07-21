Maryland commit Zion Elee looks massive next to Michigan's starting edge rusher (PHOTO)
Veteran Michigan edge rusher Derrick Moore was back in Baltimore over the weekend to host a local football camp. Moore, who's a former four-star prospect out of St. Frances Academy, is expected to serve as a cornerstone for the Wolverine defense this fall. He started 12 games at edge rusher for Michigan last season and finished the year with 23 tackles and 4.0 sacks, earning All-Big Ten honorable mention by the coaches.
For the camp, Moore was joined by other athletes who are local to the area, including five-star edge Zion Elee. Viewed as arguably the top prospect in the nation for the 2026 class, landing Elee was massive for head coach Mike Locksley and the Maryland Terrapins. And while Elee's athleticism is well-noted, standing next to Moore really put his size in perspective. Moore is listed at 6-3, 256 pounds, while Elee is listed at 6-3, 220 pounds on 247Sports.
Regardless of what the actual measurements are, Elee looks like he was built in a football lab.
In recent days, Elee has also expressed interest in being a two-way player at the collegiate level, saying he intends to play wide receiver as well. Although it may sound crazy for the nation's top edge prospect to want to play WR, Elee showed he's more than capable by clocking a 4.35 at a recent UA Pro Day.
