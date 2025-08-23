Maryland football awards scholarships to Eli Mason, Ricardo Cooper Jr., and Darius Grimes
The Maryland Terrapins football team celebrated a significant milestone today as three players—Eli Mason, Ricardo Cooper Jr., and Darius Grimes—were awarded scholarships. Recognized for their hard work and determination, these standout athletes shared emotional moments with their families upon receiving the exciting news.
Eli Mason is a 6-foot-2, 223-pound running back from Ashburn, Virginia. As a redshirt junior, his impressive size and agility make him a formidable offensive player. Mason's versatility allows him to be a dynamic asset in Maryland's offense, capable of both outrunning defenders and powering through them. His adaptability to various roles enhances the Terrapins' rushing attack.
Ricardo Cooper Jr. is a 5-foot-9, 175-pound defensive back from Baltimore, Maryland. As a redshirt sophomore, he is recognized for his quickness and sharp instincts on the field. His impressive speed enables him to effectively cover receivers and make significant plays in the secondary. Cooper's ability to read offenses and disrupt passes brings an exciting edge to Maryland's defense.
Darius Grimes is a 6-foot-2, 221-pound linebacker from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, and he is a standout redshirt sophomore on the team. His strength and field awareness make him a formidable force against opposing offenses, whether he is stopping the run or pressuring the quarterback. Grimes' physicality enhances the Terrapins' front seven significantly.
The announcement of the scholarship was a life-changing moment for Mason, Cooper, and Grimes, representing years of dedication and sacrifice. For them and their families, it is a shared triumph filled with pride and joy, fueling their determination to excel for Maryland this season.