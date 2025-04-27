All terrapins

One Maryland football player named 'biggest reach' in 2025 NFL Draft

Hopefully this Terrapin proves them wrong.

It's never great to see your name listed among the biggest reaches in the NFL Draft, but that's the list Maryland football safety Dane Trader Jr. is on. The Miami Dolphins selected Trader Jr. with the 157th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but Pro Football Focus says he is one of the biggest reaches in the draft. PFF had Trader Jr. as the 292nd player ranked on its big board.

Miami addresses the secondary again with consecutive picks in the fifth round. Trader has some versatility to play in the box, slot and deep. He improved his tackling woes, reducing his missed tackle rate from 18.3% in 2023 to 4.8% in 2024.

Miami stocked up its defensive line by selecting Michigan DT Kenneth Grant in Round 1, but secondary is a big area of concern with the Dolphins. Hopefully, the former Terrapin can prove them wrong and have a successful NFL career.

Here are some accomplishments from Trader Jr.'s time with Maryland:

  • Jason Witten Collegiete Man of the Year Semifinalist
  • Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week (Sept. 16, 2024)
  • Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List
  • 2024 Athlon Sports Preseason Fourth-Team All-Big Ten
  • 2024 Phil Steele Preseason Fourth-Team All-Big Ten
  • 2024 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
  • 2024 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominee
  • 2024 Shrine Bowl 1000 
  • 2023 CSC Academic All-District

