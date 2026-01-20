Mike McDaniel Makes Final Decision on Browns Head Coaching Job

The Browns are still seeking a new head after parting ways with Kevin Stefanski following the 2025 season. One of their candidates to fill the vacancy has officially bowed out of the mix, however.

Former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel informed Cleveland on Tuesday that he was withdrawing himself from the running for the Browns’ head coaching role, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. McDaniel is still in consideration for the vacant head coaching roles of the Raiders and Ravens, and is also a top offensive coordinator candidate for various teams. He’s set to interview with the Chargers for their vacant OC role on Tuesday.

Pelissero reports that McDaniel has received multiple offers from teams in search of an offensive coordinator and is expected to make his ultimate decision in the near future.

With McDaniel out of the running for the Browns, it’s been reported that defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz remains in the mix to be named Cleveland’s head coach. Schwartz is highly respected within the organization and owner Jimmy Haslam has expressed his desire to keep him with the franchise.

McDaniel was head coach of the Dolphins from 2022 to ‘25. He led the team to the playoffs in each of his first two years at the helm but missed out in both of the last two seasons. Overall, he went 35–33 in Miami, and now will look for a fresh start in a new organization.

