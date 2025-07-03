Maryland Football: 3 Terrapins land on Preseason All-Big Ten team
The preseason lists are rolling in as the 2025 college football season draws near. On Wednesday, Athlon Sports announced its Preseason All-Big Ten team, and three members of the Maryland football program made the list.
Daniel Wingate, LB
Entering his third season in College Park, Wingate is one of the key pieces of the Terrapin defense. He appeared in 23 games during his first two seasons and has accounted for 57 tackles and 7.5 TFLs. The 6-5, 230-pound Maryland native is now ready to play an even bigger role with the Terps, as evidenced by the fact that he's one of three players who will represent Maryland at Big Ten Media Days.
Dorian Fleming, TE
Fleming arrives at College Park after two seasons at Georgia State. Although he only appeared in four games during his freshman season in 2023, he became the team's second-leading receiver in 2024, accounting for 558 yards and six touchdowns on 79 receptions. At 6-3, 245 pounds, Fleming is expected to play a big role in the Terrapin offense in 2025.
Jalen Huskey, DB
Huskey returns for his senior season after appearing in all 12 games and starting 11 games for the Terps last season. He totaled 45 tackles, 21 solo tackles, 4 PBUs, and 3 interceptions. One of his biggest performances came in a road contest against Oregon, where he had a career-high tying 10 tackles. His three interceptions came against Michigan State, Virginia, and Indiana, and he finished the 2024 season as one of just 22 Power 4 players with 3+ interceptions for the year.
