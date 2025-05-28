New England Patriots' head coach Mike Vrabel addresses controversial Stefon Diggs video
Back in March, the New England Patriots announced that they had signed veteran WR Stefon Diggs as an unrestricted free agent from Houston. The deal was a three-year, $69 million contract that included $26 million guaranteed.
Throughout his 10 seasons in the NFL, Diggs has established himself as one of the league's best weapons. In 144 regular-season games, Diggs has accounted for 857 receptions for 10,491 yards and 70 touchdowns. Although he was limited to just eight games last year with the Texans due to a knee injury, the hope is that Diggs can return to his stellar production as part of the Patriots squad.
But rather than being in the news for his on-field talent, Diggs is making waves for a video that surfaced this week. In the video, Diggs can be seen on a boat with a bag containing what appears to be a pink substance.
The video quickly went viral on social media and led to plenty of speculation about what Diggs handed the passengers on the boat. On Wednesday, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel addressed the video during his media availability.
"Well, it's something that we're aware of," Vrabel said. "And obviously, we want to make great decisions on and off the field. And we're hoping that with our time here on the field today, when we don't have a script and we're on the call-out periods, that we're making great decisions. So our message will be the same for all of our players that are trying to make great decisions, and any conversations that I've had with Stefon will remain between him and I in the clubhouse."
You can watch Vrabel's full response below:
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Maryland Basketball lands commitment from son of Terrapin legend
Maryland basketball adds another commitment to 2025 recruiting class
Maryland basketball offers No. 1 ranked player in all of basketball